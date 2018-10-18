The time has come to be truly terrified. Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for The Curse of La Llorona, which arrives from The Conjuring and Saw mastermind James Wan, who is producing this time out. Those familiar with this folklore will run screaming from the scene. Those unamiliar will be sucked into the curse, their soul doomed forever.

James Wan produces The Curse of La Llorona alongside Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone. Michael Chaves is making his feature directorial debut with this scary new thriller that is sure to get your heart racing and your blood pumping.

Known for being part of Mystery, Inc. in the original live-action Scooby-Doo movies as Velma, Linda Cardellini is on the scene of this terrifying tale, though Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne are nowhere to be seen. She is joined on screen by a fine ensemble of scare actors that include Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and Roman Christou.

La Llorona. She is otherwise known as the Weeping Woman. A horrifying apparition, caught between Heaven and Hell, trapped in a terrible fate sealed by her own hand. The mere mention of her name has struck terror around the world for generations. In life, she drowned her children in a jealous rage, throwing herself in the churning river after them as she wept in pain. Now her tears are eternal. They are lethal, and those who hear her death call in the night are doomed. La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious...and her methods more terrifying.

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night, and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona's deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

Beware of her chilling wail...She will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.

On April 19, 2019, this timeless Mexican legend comes to terrifying life in New Line Cinema's The Curse of La Llorona. Michael Chaves, who won Shriekfest's Best Super Short Film in 2016 for The Maiden, has already made quite an impression with his feature directorial debut. The Curse of La Llorona has already landed him his next directorial gig, helming The Conjuring 3 in place for James Wan.

Linda Cardellini just finished a three season run on Netflix's Bloodline and it's expected that she will return as Hawkeye's wife in Avengers 4. Fans will recognize Raymond Cruz from TV's Major Crimes. Patricia Velasquez has appeared on TV's The L Word and she can be seen in The Mummy films. Marisol Ramirez is best known for TV's NCIS: Los Angeles; Sean Patrick Thomas starred in the Barbershop films, and has a memorable role in Halloween: Resurrection, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen appeared in Selfless, and newcomer Roman Christou is making his debut in this living nightmare.

Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Walter Hamada, Michelle Morrissey and Michael Clear are the executive producers. The film is written by Mikki Daughtry & Tobias Iaconis. Chaves' behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Michael Burgess, production designer Melanie Jones, editor Peter Gvozdas and costume designer Megan Spatz. The music is by Joseph Bishara (the Annabelle and Conjuring films. New Line Cinema presents An Atomic Monster/Emile Gladstone Production, The Curse of La Llorona.. Check out he trailer direct from Warner Bros.