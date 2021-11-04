For Harry Potter fans everywhere, bringing the three wizards who saved the world from the evil Lord Voldemort back to the big screen has been the constant refrain ever since the J.K. Rowling-penned Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play script hit the shelves. Director Chris Columbus feels the exact same way. Recently, he sat down with Variety to take a stroll down Diagon Alley memory lane. His telling of landing the director's role to working with the young children and the world-class actors pull you back to when you were introduced to the saga on the silver screen.

Right from the beginning, Chris Columbus knew what was on the line if he was given the responsibility of delivering a film for millions of die-hard fans. "I had every expectation that I would probably be fired within the first two weeks. I was very, I don't want to say anxious, but aware of the fact that if I screw this up, I probably will never work again. And I would have millions of fans at my door just infuriated. I knew I was taking on something fairly gigantic, and I've never been involved in a project that had so much scrutiny."

After meeting with J.K. Rowling and discovering they had the same vision for the films, he had his work cut out for him. The frenzy over the books were at a fever pitch, and every child actor knew what it would mean to be a part of the Harry Potter cinematic world. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional experience between the three leads. That's why that film was filled with so many cuts."