We have the first trailer for The Dark & The Wicked. This is the latest from director Bryan Bertino (The Strangers, The Monster), which was recently picked up for distribution by RLJE Films and Shudder just ahead of its debut at this year's digital version of the Fantasia Film Festival. They made quick work of getting a trailer out in the world following the acquisition. And, based on the trailer, it's not hard to see why, as this looks to be a chilling, mysterious and horror-filled flick.

The trailer picks up with a woman on a seemingly isolated farm at night, peacefully humming a tune to herself. Peaceful though it may be, there is an ominous feel in the air. We quickly discover why, as things don't pan out well for her. In the aftermath of her death, a mystery begins to unravel. There is a great deal of unsettling imagery and unexplained happenings, with an evil presence looming in the background. It is mostly atmospheric, not laying the whole thing out plainly.

Bryan Bertino also penned the screenplay. The cast includes Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Michael Abbott Jr. (The Death of Dick Long), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead), Lynn Andrews (Modern Family), Julie Oliver-Touchstone (Preacher), Tom Nowicki (The Blind Side) and Ella Ballentine (L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables: Fire & Dew). In addition to its upcoming debut at Fantasia, the movie was also selected to play at the Tribeca Film Festival before the event had to scale back. Bertino and Adrienne Biddle are producers alongside Sonny Mallhi and Kevin Matusow. Carissa Buffel, Steven Chester Prince, Mike Scannell, Brian Dalton, Jeff Stevens, Bruce Cummings, Thomas Giamboi, James Short, John Short and Milan Chakraborty serve as executive producers.

The Dark and the Wicked takes place on a secluded farm where a man is slowly dying. Bedridden and fighting through his final breaths, his wife begins to succumb to her overwhelming grief. To help her out and to say goodbye to their father, siblings Louise (Marin Ireland) and Michael (Michael Abbott Jr.) return to their family farm. Before long, they notice that something is wrong with their mom, and it extends beyond her heavy sorrow. Gradually, as their own grief takes hold, Louise and Michael begin suffering from a darkness not unlike their mother's, resulting in waking nightmares and a growing sense that something evil is taking over their family.

With the premiere just around the corner, we should be getting some early reactions to Bryan Bertino's latest very soon. Bertino most recently wrote and produced The Strangers: Prey at Night, though he did not direct the sequel to his original 2008 horror hit. Shudder, which also scooped up the rights to the movie in several international territories, will be releasing the movie sometime in 2021. But first, it will have a theatrical release. The Dark and the Wicked is scheduled to hit theaters, on demand and digital on November 6 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.