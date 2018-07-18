The Dark Knight is celebrating its 10th anniversary in style. Director Christopher Nolan's comic book movie masterpiece turns 10-years-old today and, to honor the occasion, Warner Bros. is going to re-release it in IMAX next month. That, in itself, is excellent and very exciting news for fans, but there's a big catch. Unfortunately, the movie is only returning to four screens in four different theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Sorry, everyone else.

These 10th anniversary screenings will kick off for a one-week, limited engagement on Friday, August 24. The Dark Knight will be screened in IMAX at AMC Universal Citywalk Imax, Universal City, AMC Lincoln Square Imax, New York, AMC Metreon Imax, San Francisco, Ontario Place Cinesphere Imax, Toronto. So if you don't live in Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco or Toronto, or can't easily travel to one of those locations, you may, unfortunately, be out of luck on this one. However, if you are lucky enough to be in proximity to one of those theaters, you'll probably want to scoop up tickets quickly, as this is sure to be a very in-demand event.

There are many things to consider when looking at the legacy of The Dark Knight, but its use of IMAX cameras is one of the technical aspects that actually changed the blockbuster landscape. Cinematographer Wally Pfister and Christopher Nolan pioneered the use of Imax 70mm. It was the first major feature to utilize IMAX cameras. In the years since, Nolan has used them on movies like Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises. Other blockbusters to utilize the cameras in the last decade include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Upon its release in 2008, The Dark Knight was met with near universal praise from both fans and critics and helped to redefine what a comic book movie could be. It was just the fourth movie ever, at the time, to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office and is still one of the highest-grossing movies ever at the domestic box office, with $533 million. The movie also is remembered for Heath Ledger's defining performance as The Joker, which earned him a posthumous Oscar following his tragic passing before the release of the movie. In total, The Dark Knight earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Tickets for the re-release of The Dark Knight in IMAX go on sale Friday, July 20. Even though the movie is only playing on a few screens next month in IMAX, it's likely that other theater chains will screen the movie in honor of its anniversary, so you may well still have the chance to see it once again on the big screen before the year is through. For those who do want to catch it on IMAX, be sure to grab your tickets quickly, or you may miss out on the opportunity entirely. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.