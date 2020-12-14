The Dark Knight is now officially a part of the Library of Congress' National Film registry. On Monday, the Batman movie was among a list of 25 new titles unveiled as additions for the year 2020, joining other classic movies like A Clockwork Orange, Grease, The Blues Brothers, and Shrek. Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Dark Knight in particular certainly meets the mandatory criteria of being a movie that is "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant.

"This is not only a great honor for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades," Nolan said of the honor in a statement.

The Dark Knight, released in 2008, is widely considered to be one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. It starred Christian Bale reprising his role as Batman from Batman Begins, also introducing Heath Ledger in his Oscar-winning performance as the Joker. Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aaron Eckhart, and Morgan Freeman also starred. The movie grossed over a billion dollars at the box office and received universal acclaim from filmgoers and critics alike.

In a statement, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden also noted this year's push to "include a record number of films directed by women and filmmakers of color, including nine directed by women and seven by people of color." This includes Lilies of the Field, which featured Sidney Poitier in the role that made him the first Black actor to win a Best Actor Oscar; Suspense, which was co-directed by a woman in 1913; The Joy Luck Club by Asian-American filmmaker Wayne Wang; and The Hurt Locker, which saw director Kathryn Bigelow become the first woman to win a Best Director Oscar.

"With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles," Hayden said.

You can check out the full list of all 25 new additions to the National Film registry below.

1. Suspense (1913)

2. Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

3. Bread (1918)

4. The Battle of the Century (1927)

5. With Car and Camera Around the World (1929)

6. Cabin in the Sky (1943)

7. Outrage (1950)

8. The Man with the Golden Arm (1955)

9. Lilies of the Field (1963)

10. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

11. Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971)

12. Wattstax (1973)

13. Grease (1978)

14 The Blues Brothers (1980)

15. Losing Ground (1982)

16. Illusions (1982)

17. The Joy Luck Club (1993)

18. The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

19. Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

20. The Ground (1993-2001)

21. Shrek (2001)

22. Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

23. The Hurt Locker (2008)

24. The Dark Knight (2008)

25. Freedom Riders (2010)

You can check out the complete list of every title in the registry at the official website for the Library of Congress' National Film Registry.