Zack Snyder feels that a live-action adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns is still possible and that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice didn't negate that as an option. Snyder's ever-divisive 2016 DC Comics adaptation borrowed a lot from a few key storylines, with The Dark Knight Returns at the top of the list. Be that as it may, the filmmaker feels the story can still be adapted, perhaps more directly.

Taking to social networking site Vero, Zack Snyder recently held a livestream watch party where he provided a live commentary for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. During the event, Snyder touched on the influence of The Dark Knight Returns. Specifically, when Ben Affleck's Batman is duking it out with Henry Cavill's Superman, Snyder revealed that he feels the comic book that inspired this sequence can and should still be adapted for the big screen. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I still think you could make a Dark Knight Returns movie. I don't think this movie negates a Dark Knight Returns movie because I think Dark Knight Returns probably, in my opinion, is like, the greatest comic book ever written. That and Watchmen, for me, some of the greatest work, graphic fiction, ever written. It's just amazing to me, and I think that, by all means, that movie can still be made. That would be fun to do. Someone should do it. But I think it would be great, and it's certainly still to be done."

Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns is one of the most seminal pieces of comic book storytelling ever produced. Released in 1986, the tale completely reinvented the idea of Batman and who the character could be. Most importantly, it did give us the legendary fight between the Caped Crusader and the Man of Steel. Be that as it may, Batman v Superman was, at best, a very loose adaptation of the story Miller put on the page. It's easy to see where Zack Snyder is coming from here.

The Dark Knight Returns takes place ten years after an aging Batman has retired. In that time, Gotham City has sunk deeper into decadence and lawlessness. When the city needs him most, Batman returns in a blaze of glory. The hero is joined by Carrie Kelly, a teenage female Robin, and takes to the streets to end the threat of the mutant gangs that have taken over the city. After battling the likes of Joker and Two-Face one last time, Batman finds himself in a deadly fight with his former ally, Superman.

An animated adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns was released in 2012. With last year's Joker, DC Films established the ability to tell one-off stories not connected to the DCEU. So why not have another director come in and tackle Frank Miller's iconic story as a standalone movie? Your move, Warner Bros. This news comes to us from Zack Snyder's Vero.