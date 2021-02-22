Why so serious? Put on your finest outfit and join On Set Cinema this August inside Bruce Wayne's penthouse in downtown Gotham (aka downtown Chicago) for a very special screening of The Dark Knight.

A screening of The Dark Knight will be held exactly where Joker (Heath Ledger) and his goons crash Harvey Dent's (Aaron Eckhart) fundraiser party and face-off with Batman (Christian Bale) in a fight, then Joker pushes Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) out of a window. This is one of the most captivating scenes in the entire Dark Knight Trilogy. The building where this scene was shot is located in downtown Chicago on Wacker Dr and has since been turned into the Chicago Architecture Center. The scene was actually filmed on the first floor of the building - the production used green-screens to digitally fill in the Gotham skyline in post-production.

There will be drinks, free Garrett's popcorn, a filming location tour of the scene and special event merch. Fans are encouraged to dress up in costume or in formal wear just like in the movie, but of course it's not required to attend. This is going to be an unforgettable experience for fans and a wonderful way to celebrate Heath Ledger's incredible work creating the iconic The Dark Knight Joker character ...you'll leave with a permanent smile on your face. :)

Find event details and purchase tickets for The Dark Knight On Set Cinema event at MyersHouseNC.com.

On Set Cinema is an ongoing film series that takes fandom a step further with rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations. Created by Kenny Caperton, who lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myers' house from John Carpenter's original Halloween.

We all know there's only so close you can get to a movie when you're watching it at home from the couch ...but what if you could step into the screen for a moment? Watch movies like Beetlejuice, It Follows, The Blob and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre at the actual spots where a lot of the action takes place - whether that's inside a small town department store where Sarah Michelle Gellar ran for her life in I Know What You Did Last Summer or at a California mansion where Sidney Prescott and Billy Loomis face off during the climax of Scream, On Set Cinema takes you there.