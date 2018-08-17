Our sun is dying. To save our world, they will travel to a distant planet. But they are not alone. That is the tantalizing set up offered in the opening moments of The Dawnseeker trailer. If you love cheesy 80s monster movies, then you'll probably go crazy for this wild trip. It looks pretty amazing as a B-level Drive-In romp.

October Coast is very excited to announce the release of the new sci-fi horror The Dawnseeker, which they are releasing a couple of weeks before The Predator. So it'll be a big month for alien killers! Before we meet The Predator, come face to face with The Dawnseeker!

Premiering September 4 On Demand from Uncork'd Entertainment, Justin Price's explosive new sci-fi horror actioner pits five mercenaries against a dangerous alien creature. 2245, the Earth's sun has dwindled and no longer provides the energy needed to sustain human life. Five hired mercenaries travel to an uncharted planet to collect a rare mineral known as stardust to replenish the dying star. After their spaceship crashes on the alien planet, they are stalked and hunted by a creature far more advanced than anything they have ever encountered before.

Starring Franziska Schissler, Alexander Kane, Jason Skeen and Khu, The Dawnseeker marks the fifth feature film from director Justin Price. He has an extensive list of producing credits behind him. And you've probably never heard of any of these films. Perhaps his most notorious producing credit comes with the holiday chiller Elf, which is a wicked take on The Elf on a Shelf mythos. Surprise, there's a sequel in the works called Elves. I personally can't wait for that one.

Justin Price also wrote and directed Elf but it looks like he's only returning as a producer for the sequel. He's mostly made cheapo horror flicks that you stumble across late at night. Other titles he's known for include Dark Moon Rising and The 13th Friday.

Legendary cashier from Bethlehem Ranch Big Smooth makes an appearance in The Dawnskeer. He has a cameo as the soldier who gets his neck broken. Director Price certainly wanted to break some necks during early production. The movie lost its primary location just the day before principle photography was supposed to happen. The entire crew had to make a last minute switch to Turner Falls, dragging their space costumes and their alien friend just outside Ardmore, Ok, to ensure shooting went on as planned.

What they came back with looks like a good amount of fun. The Predator is finally arriving in theaters next month, and it has been bombarded with problems. Early test screenings haven't been kind. So perhaps The Dawnseeker is the better bet in this scenario. There's far less pressure being put on it, that's for sure. Thanks to October Coast, we have a peek at this nasty little sci-fi horror with the trailer and the poster. Warning. It could be too frightening for your tinder heart.