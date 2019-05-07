The Dead Don't Die is set to make a splash at Cannes this year, premiering alongside Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The zombie comedy comes as quite the departure for director Jim Jarmusch, who is perhaps best known for such indie classics as Dead Man, Ghost Dog, Broken Flowers and Coffee & Cigarettes. Today, we have a series of character posters featuring the cast.

Leading the charge in this zombie apocalypse is Bill Murray, who has collaborated with Jim Jarmusch on 2003's Coffee and Cigarettes and the 2006 dramedy Broken Flowers. He plays a policeman tasked with taking down an army of the undead in quite deadpan fashion. Joining him on the force is Adam Driver, seen here wielding a machete. We also get a look at Chloë Sevigny and her trusty shotgun, along with a look at Tilda Swinton as a samurai warrior.

The Dead Don't Die is purporting to have 'the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled'. The movie will open wide on June 14 following its big slash down at Cannes later this month. Also appearing in the movie are Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits.

The citizens of the sleepy little town of Centerville find themselves under attack by flesh-eating zombies when the dead rise from their graves.

Bill Murray isn't the only returning Jim Jarmusch player here. Also having previously appeared in his past movies are Steve Buscemi, Adam Driver,Tom Waits, Chloë Sevigny, Rosie Perez, RZA, and Tilda Swinton. The Dead Don't Die will open Cannes on Tuesday, May 14. Coming from Focus Features, these new posters are actually for the big Cannes debut. The movie will premiere in competition.

Jim Jarmusch was last at Cannes with his 2016 movie Paterson, an intimate character drama about a bus driver starring The Dead Don't Die's very own Adam Driver. That same year, Jim Jarmusch also debuted his documentary on the punk band The Stooges called Gimme Danger, which actually premiered out of competition.

Over the past couple of decades, Jim Jarmusch has also brought such films as Only Lovers Left Alive, Broken Flowers (winner of the Grand Jury Prize), Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Dead Man, Mystery Train, Down by Law and Stranger Than Paradise (winner of the Golden Camera prize) to Cannes. His short Coffee and Cigarettes won the Best Short Film prize in 1993. The 2019 Cannes Film Festival runs May 14 - 25.

You can check out the four Cannes posters below in anticipation of the big premiere. These come direct from Focus Features. Hopefully, the movie serves its hilarious trailer, as it certainly looks like it could be a zombie classic.