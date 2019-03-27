Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die is officially hitting theaters this summer. The zombie comedy sees the writer/director with many of his past collaborators, including Bill Murray, who was very excited to announce his involvement in the project last year. However, unlike Zombieland, Murray will not be a zombie this time around. Instead, he, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny are playing police officers. It's also worth noting that Driver and Sevigny have worked with Jarmusch in the past, but there's even more previous collaborators in the mix for The Dead Don't Die.

The Dead Don't Die hits theaters on June 14th and in addition to Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny, the movie features Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, RZA, Iggy Pop, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carol Kane, and Tom Waits. As for what the movie will be about, that is a bit of a mystery at this time, though Sevigny recently shed some light on Jim Jarmusch's zombie comedy. However, it still seems pretty crazy in the best possible way. She had this to say.

"His vampire picture was more dramatic and romantic. The Dead Don't Die is more in the vain of a comedy. It's Adam Driver and Bill Murray and myself, and a whole cast of characters. He refuses to say that it's social commentary, but zombie pictures often are, and it's pretty easy to ascertain what he would be speaking on. There's an environmental catastrophe that sets this thing off."

Chloë Sevigny also talked about what it was like to work with Bill Murray. Sevigny and Murray previously worked on Jim Jarmusch's 2005 movie Broken Flowers. As is the case with must people who have had experiences with the Groundhog Day actor, the actress had nothing but great things to say about having the chance to work with him again on The Dead Don't Die. Sevigny explains.

"He's such a dream. I love him. He's a genius and a sweetheart. He'd walk around with this little mini boom box playing music. What he exudes and brings, every time he opens his mouth is magnetic. He is who he is for a reason. I'm in awe of people like him and Patricia (Arquette), and even Natasha (Lyonne)."

Jim Jarmusch taking on a zombie comedy sounds like one of the more interesting movies of 2019. He really couldn't have assembled a bigger cast of friends either. The writer/director continues his trend of working with musicians Iggy Pop, Tom Waits, and RZA. Jarmusch recently directed a documentary on Pop's old band The Stooges and the front man appeared in 1995's Dead Man in a small, but memorable scene. RZA and Waits both popped up in 100 Cigarettes, while Waits also starred in the underrated Down by Law.

Now that we have an official release date set for The Dead Don't Die, we should have a trailer dropping in the near future. Regardless, this is exciting news for Jim Jarmusch fans who have been waiting for an update on the zombie comedy. The movie is produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide. The release date news comes to us courtesy of Focus Features.