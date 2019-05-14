The Dead Don't Die is having its big premiere at Cannes today (May 14) before it opens wide on June 14th. To celebrate the occasion, Focus Features has unveiled a new restricted red-band trailer that aims for the head, literally, as Bill Murray and Adam Driver attempt to stop a zombie apocalypse in a small town.

Featuring the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled, The Dead Don't Die stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny as three cops dealing with an undead uprising. Also appearing in the movie are Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the sky, the hours of daylight are becoming unpredictable, and animals are beginning to exhibit unusual behaviors. News reports are scary, and scientists are concerned. But no one foresees the strangest and most dangerous repercussion that will soon start plaguing Centerville: the dead rise from their graves and feast on the living, and the citizens must battle for their survival. Watch the trailer carefully, there is a subtle Zombieland Easter Egg related to Bill Murray's character in that movie.

Focus Features has also released two new clips from The Dead Don't Die. The first special sneak peek features Chloë Sevigny as Officer Mindy Morrison, who is trapped at the police station with her fellow officers Cliff Robertson, played by Bill Murray, and Ronnie Peterson, played by Adam Driver. She wonders if they should be telling each other that it'll all be okay. That this will all go away like a bad dream. Ronnie isn't sure that he can give such an affirmation, as he watches the living dead milling about outside the window. Cliff, on the other hand, tells Mindy exactly what she wants to hear, 'It's all going to be okay.' I won't spoil the punchline, but it's worth a watch. It's also worth mentioning that Adam Driver played a character named Paterson in Director Jim Jarmusch's last movie.

The second clip ties into The Dead Don't Die Score Soundtrack, which is coming from Back Lot Music on June 14 and will be available on Vinyl this Fall from Sacred Bones. Sturgill Simpson performs the original song The Dead Don't Die, which is coming soon from Elektra Records. In the second preview, we see Selena Gomez as Zoe. She and her friends are shopping at a local store run by Caleb Landry Jones' Bobby Wiggins. Zoe inquires about the local motel, but Wiggins is much more interested in showing off Sturgill Simpson's The Dead Don't Die CD. Zoe is actually a fan, and would rather know more about the local motel situation. The clip shows off the dry humor of the situation at hand, and sets up Bobby Wiggins to either be a hero or a complete loser when all is said and done. You can check out the clips and trailer direct from Focus Features.