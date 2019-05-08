Adam Driver teaches Bill Murray how to kill zombies in the latest The Dead Don't Die TV spot. Jim Jarmusch's upcoming zombie movie is all set to premiere at Cannes on May 14th and then hits theaters the following month. Jarmusch wrote and directed the comedy about a small town that is attacked by zombies. The TV spot features the way to kill a zombie, which is obviously to aim for the head. In fact, it's really the only step involved in taking down the undead, which Driver delivers in a dry, matter-of-fact tone.

Jim Jarmusch looks like he's stepping outside of his normal comfort zone in favor of a B-movie from the late 1960s and fans are really looking forward to seeing what the director has brought to the table this time around. In the TV spot, Bill Murray asks, "how the f*ck do you kill a zombie?" Step one: choose your weapon. Step two: "kill the head," Adam Driver says. Step three: repeat. It's a pretty easy way to survive a zombie apocalypse, but The Dead Don't Die doesn't look like it's going to be that easy.

Jim Jarmusch has played around in different genres more than once over the course of his long career. He stepped into Westerns with Dead Man, vampire movies with Only Lovers Left Alive, and crime with Ghost Dog. In addition to making movies, Jarmusch is also an active musician and enjoys the creative outlet both mediums give him. However, he doesn't believe he is really a part of the Hollywood scene. He had this to say in a recent interview.

"I'm not a professional filmmaker. I often tell people I'm a self-proclaimed amateur. I don't work in Hollywood. I don't work in the studio system."

The Dead Don't Die assembles a huge talented cast, which is something Jim Jarmusch has become known for over the years. The ensemble includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat, and Tom Waits. The addition of musicians to Jarmusch's movies is nothing new. RZA, Pop, and Waits have all worked with the director many times over the years.

The Dead Don't Die is all set to hit theaters on June 14th and people are ready for it. It's going to be interesting to see how the zombie comedy does at the box office considering it has been getting a lot of attention over the past few months. Bringing Bill Murray back with zombies is a pretty big deal and something many fans of the actor are really looking forward to. In addition, Jarmusch has a huge cult following who have been waiting for this project for quite some time now. You can check out the latest TV spot for The Dead Don't Die below, thanks to the Focus Features YouTube channel. We also have all four U.S. versions of the Cannes posters that dropped yesterday, which aren't any different than they're in English.