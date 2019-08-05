The adventure that was initially too big for one animated film now arrives as a comprehensive 166-minute tale - with never-before-seen footage - in The Death and Return of Superman Complete Film Collection Gift Set, a numbered, limited edition release available October 1, 2019 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. An extension of the popular series of DC Universe Movies, the box set of the combined films The Death of Superman & Reign of the Supermen - produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC - includes an exclusive "Steel" figurine plus a bonus disc Superman: Doomsday, and will be available as an Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack ($54.97) and Blu-ray Combo Pack ($44.98 SRP). Order due date is August 27, 2019.

The Death and Return of Superman Complete Film Collection Gift Set Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Packs both include a digital version of the film, and each gift set will feature 45 minutes of new enhanced content, an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR bonus disc of Superman: Doomsday (first time in 4k) and a dazzling, four-inch figurine of the popular character Steel.

The Death and Return of Superman finds Superman in a fight to the finish when the Man of Steel becomes the only hero who can stand in the way of the monstrous creature Doomsday and his unstoppable rampage. Superman saves the planet, but not himself, leaving Earth's citizens - and his heroic contemporaries - dealing with a world without Superman. The aftermath of Superman's death, and the subsequent disappearance of his body, leads to a new mystery - is Superman still alive? The question is further complicated when four new super-powered individuals - Steel, Cyborg Superman, Superboy and the Eradicator - emerge to proclaim themselves as the ultimate hero. In the end, only one will be able to proclaim himself the world's true Superman.

Related: J.J. Abrams' Flyby Storyboards Reveal Canceled Superman Movie

The Death and Return of Superman completes the quest of Warner Bros. Animation, Warner Bros. Animation and DC to craft a faithful animated version of The Death of Superman, DC's landmark 1992-93 comic phenomenon. Superman: Doomsday, the inaugural film in the DC Universe Movies series, told an abridged version of that comics story, as the film's runtime of 75 minutes allowed for a narrow focus on a core, singular storyline. The 166-minute The Death and Return of Superman restores many of the moments and characters that fans hold dear to their hearts.

The Death and Return of Superman all-star cast matches its epic scope with Jerry O'Connell (Carter, Bravo's Play by Play, Stand by Me), Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) and Rainn Wilson (The Office, The Meg) leading the way as the voices of Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. The potent trio is joined by the DC Universe Movies' returning voices of the Justice League: Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, Rosario Dawson (Sin City, Rent, Daredevil) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T., Criminal Minds) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle, The Rookie) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Matt Lanter (Timeless, 90210) as Aquaman, Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Insatiable, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, and Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly, The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter.

The robust cast also spotlights Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as Steel, Cameron Monaghan (Gotham) as Superboy, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw, and Tony Todd (Candyman) as Darkseid. In addition, the cast includes Charles Halford (Constantine) as Bibbo Bibbowski and The Eradicator, Rocky Carroll (NCIS) as Perry White, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Cat Grant, Max Mittleman (Justice League Action) as Jimmy Olsen, Paul Eiding (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Jonathan Kent, Jennifer Hale (Green Lantern: The Animated Series) as Martha Kent, Trevor Devall (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Dabney Donovan & Bruno Mannheim, Erica Luttrell (Salvation) as Mercy, Jonathan Adams (Last Man Standing) as the Mayor, Rick Pasqualone (Mafia II & Mafia III video games) as Turpin, AND Amanda Troop (Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts) as Sawyer.

Producer Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight, Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) co-directs The Death of Superman portion of the combined film with Jake Castorena (Justice League Action) from a script by New York Times best-selling author Peter J. Tomasi (Green Lantern: Emerald Knights). Liu produces and directs the film's Reign of the Supermen second-half from a script by Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Tim Sheridan (Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost). Amy McKenna (The Death of Superman) is producer, and Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) is co-producer. Executive Producers are Sam Register and James Tucker (Justice League Dark).

"The collected work of The Death and Return of Superman, with its two films and added footage, is truly an epic, authentic animated retelling of The Death of Superman saga, giving fans the complete tale just as they have craved since the inception of the DC Universe Movies," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family & Animation Marketing. "The Warner Bros. Animation filmmaking team and the all-star cast have gone far beyond expectations to bring this important Superman story to life."

The Death and Return of Superman Enhanced Content:

Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital

• Long Live Superman (Featurette) - Superman is a symbol for hope across the world. Hear the story

of how the Man of Tomorrow will always be the hero we need today. Long Live

Superman!

• The Death of Superman : The Brawl That Topped Them All (Featurette) - Experience the battle between Superman and Doomsday like never before as creators of the iconic comic and the new film explore the nuances of "The Greatest Fight" with the help of a martial arts expert.

: The Brawl That Topped Them All (Featurette) - Experience the battle between Superman and Doomsday like never before as creators of the iconic comic and the new film explore the nuances of "The Greatest Fight" with the help of a martial arts expert. • Lex Luthor: The Greatest Nemesis (Featurette) - Evil Genius. Archenemy of Superman. Misunderstood hero? This documentary will look at one of the most renowned villains in literature and debate his ethics and motivations throughout his publication history and as the calculated anti-hero of Reign of the Supermen . We'll also explore how Lex Luthor is emblematic of technology without limit, often demonstrating what effect unbridled power, resources, and influence can have on humanity. We'll discuss the affinity for storytellers to associate Lex Luthor and with the field of science as they challenge our morals and integrity with real world issues such as cloning and what can happen if science fiction became science reality.

. We'll also explore how Lex Luthor is emblematic of technology without limit, often demonstrating what effect unbridled power, resources, and influence can have on humanity. We'll discuss the affinity for storytellers to associate Lex Luthor and with the field of science as they challenge our morals and integrity with real world issues such as cloning and what can happen if science fiction became science reality. • From the DC Vault: Legion of Superheroes, "Dark Victory: Part 1"

• From the DC Vault: Legion of Superheroes, "Dark Victory: Part 2"

• From the DC Vault: Superman: The Animated Series, "Heavy Metal"

• From the DC Vault: Justice League Unlimited, "Panic in the Sky"

• The Death and Return of Superman will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Fans can also own The Death and Return of Superman via purchase from digital retailers beginning October 1, 2019. On October 1, The Death and Return of Superman will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others.