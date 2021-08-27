Marvel Comics has released a brand new trailer for The Death Of Doctor Strange! Debuting next month, the new upcoming limited series will reveal that the Sorcerer Supreme has been murdered, and what it will mean for the future of the Marvel Comics universe. The new limited series was written by Jed Mackay, and artist Lee Gabrett. Check out the recently released trailer below!

The brand new trailer was also released with a caption reading as, "The final saga of Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme begins this September." The Death of Doctor Strange trailer features some familiar faces including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Magik. Although it doesn't exactly reveal who is entirely responsible for the death of Dr. Strange, fans will just have to wait and find out next month on September 22nd. Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming limited series.

Doctor Stephen Strange is the Master of the Mystic Arts. Earth's Sorcerer Supreme. A one-man barrier protecting our world from all the nightmares, demons and warlords out there in dimensions beyond our comprehension. So what happens...when Doctor Strange is murdered? As his friends mourn -- and his enemies rage at having been deprived of the killing blow -- dark forces set their sights on an unprotected Earth. The Avengers...the Fantastic Four...all of our mightiest heroes are woefully out of their depth. Now, as the world's remaining magicians race to protect our world from an unimaginable sorcerous threat, one very surprising investigator must unravel the mystery of Doctor Strange's murder. But can he do it before his own time runs out?

"'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE," Jed MacKay said. "Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"

"Doctor Strange has long been top of my 'most coveted character' list. To finally get chance to draw him in such a momentous series is...well, magic," Artist Lee Garbett said. "I couldn't be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we've got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed's conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange - and it's a real third eye-opener!"

Doctor Stephen Strange is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics, and created by Steve Ditko. The character had first appeared in Strange Tales #110 dated back in July 1963. Doctor Strange was an extremely talented, but egotistical surgeon who loses the ability to operate on patients after a car crash severely damaging his hands beyond repair. Searching the globe for healing, he eventually encounters the Ancient One. Stephen Strange then becomes his student, and learns to be a master of both the mystical and martial arts.

While becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, he also acquires an assortment of mystical objects, including the powerful Eye of Agamotto, and the Cloak of Levitation. He takes up residence in a mansion referred to as the Sanctum Sanctorum, located in 177A Bleecker Street, Greenwich Village, New York City. The character was first portrayed in live action by Peter Hooten in the 1978 television film, Dr. Strange. Currently, actor Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his first ever appearance in the 2016 film, Doctor Strange.

The Death of Doctor Strange will be a five part issue epic limited series. The first issue will be releasing next month on September 22nd, which will keep fans occupied while waiting for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Along with the release of the first official trailer, some never before seen artwork for the upcoming first issue has also been revealed. Take a look inside The Death of Doctor Strange #1 with the gallery below!