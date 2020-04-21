Shout Select is proud to present one of the greatest films of all time with the release of The Deer Hunter (Collector's Edition) on 4K UHD for the first time. The 2-disc UHD + Blu-ray combo pack will arrive May 26, 2020, loaded with bonus features including new interviews with actors John Savage and Rutanya Alda and producer Michael Deeley.

Winner of five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and one of AFI's Top 100 Films of All Time, The Deer Hunter follows a group of Pennsylvania steelworkers from their blue-collar lives, hunting in the woods of the Alleghenies, to the hell of Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. Academy Award winners Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken star in this unforgettable saga of friendship and courage. Experience the brutality of war and the depths of emotional strain on the human spirit in this extraordinarily powerful film classic.

You can pre-order The Deer Hunter now. Fans who preorder this Collector's Edition set from shoutfactory.com will also receive an exclusive 18"x 24" poster, while supplies last.

The Deer Hunter Special Features:

DISC 1: 4K UHD - Feature Film

Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

DISC 2: Blu-Ray - Feature Film

NEW We Don't Belong Here - an interview with actor John Savage

NEW The War At Home - an interview with actress Rutanya Alda

NEW A National Anthem - an interview with producer Michael Deeley

NEW This is Not About War - interview with post-production supervisor Katy Haber and Universal Marketing executive Willette Klausner

Audio Commentary with cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond and journalist Bob Fisher

Interview with film critic David Thomson

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spots

Still Gallery