Meet Damien Seryph. He is The Demonologist. And he's here to save us from the end of the world. This January, the four demon kings of Hell are being summoned forth to begin the end of days. Today, we have the first trailer and one Hell of a poster for this terrifying chiller.

A spooked detective is the only hope for the impending apocalypse in the spine-chilling The Demonologist, premiering On Demand January 1, 2019 by Uncork'd Entertainment. A detective is haunted by nightmares of his past and visions he cannot understand. When he investigates a string of brutal murders, he discovers a Cult that worships the four King Demons of Hell, who plan on bringing them forth to destroy the Earth. He must stop the Cult from starting the Apocalypse and finally come to grips with his birthright and destiny as The Demonologist.

From writer-director J.M. Stelly and starring Brian Krause (Charmed, Sleepwalkers), Lara Grice (Logan), and Thomas Francis Murphy (Mindhunter), The Demonologist is coming to On Demand to kick off your New Years day in terror.

J.M. Stelly made his feature-length directorial debut in 2015 with the horror thriller Within Madness, after making a name for himself with his short films. Within Madness tells the true story of a personal trainer who becomes obsessed with one of his costumers. He followed that up in 2017 with Abacus, another thriller, this time about a group of men who must kill, or suffer the death of a loved on. Following The Demonologist, Stelly has already lined-up his next two projects, with a sequel to Within Madness called The Chapel Tapes, and The 13th Gate, which follows a group of people who unwittingly unravel some twisted truths about their own lives.

While getting his first movie going, Stelly spent time on the big budget disaster that would become the Fantastic Four remake, under director Josh Trank, who would go onto get fired from the Star Wars Boba Fett movie. Stelly has spent time working in numerous various film departments, as he honed his craft in bringing The Dmeonologist to life.

Brian Krause is perhaps best known for playing Leo Wyatt on the original Charmed. He has a vast array of TV roles under his belt. He got his start on the TV movie Match Point and Highway to Heaven before landing a feature role in An American Summer followed by Return to the Blue Lagoon. He starred in the cult favorite Sleepwalkers, and crazy enough, he starred in all four Smokey and the Bandit TV movies, that most people don't even know exist. He currently features as a voice in the poplar video game Fallout 76. And has a number of exciting projects lined up for the future.

You can get your first look at The Dmeonologist with the trailer released by October Coast, which arrives with a pretty cool looking poster. Kick off your New Year right with a little Satanic Panic and the end of the world.