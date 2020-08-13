The first official trailer for director Antonio Campos upcoming psychological thriller, The Devil All the Time, has now been released, teasing the eerie atmosphere and all-star cast that dazzles the Netflix feature. Based on Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel, The Devil All the Time stars Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland as Arvin Russell, a young man compelled to fight the evil forces and sinister characters that threaten him and everything he loves in this Midwestern Gothic tale that spans across two decades.

Alongside Holland, the movie has amassed a truly star-studded cast of both up and comers and veteran actors including, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge with Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson. The Devil All the Time is directed and co-written by Antonio Campos, whose previous credits include the likes of 2016's deeply unsettling biographical drama Christine, the thriller Simon Killer, and several episodes of the Bill Pullman-led crime drama The Sinner. The Devil All the Time is also being produced by Jake Gyllenhaal alongside Randall Poster, and Max Born. So, very promising stuff indeed.

The official synopsis from Netflix read, "In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters - an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) - converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos' The Devil All the Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock's award-winning novel."

The trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect from the movie, hinting at the foreboding atmosphere that is sure to drench every scene. Much like his previous credits would suggest, director Antonio Campos is not crafting something breezy, with the trailer alone filling you with a sense of dread as Arvin Russell's tortured soul battles for some sense of justice. The eerie intensity of the trailer is sure to be a good sign of what to expect from the movie once it hits the streaming service, and, thanks to the cast, should prove to be a popular choice amongst viewers.

"It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved," Campos said of the project earlier this month whilst discussing adapting Pollock's novel with brother and co-writer Paulo Campos. "I'm a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I'll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!" The Devil All the Time is scheduled to be released onto Netflix on September 16. This comes to us courtesy of Netflix's official YouTube account.