Just in time for its release on Digital, DVD and VOD, we've got an exclusive clip from Uncork'd Entertainment's latest shocker, The Dinner Party. Bill Sage (American Psycho, Power) and Jeremy London (Mallrats, The Devil's Dozen) star in writer-director Miles Doleac's The Dinner Party.

Renowned surgeon and culinary enthusiast, Carmine Braun, invites playwright, Jeffrey Duncan, and his wife to join his eccentric friends at their semi-annual dinner party, having promised to fund Duncan's new play to Broadway. As the evening descends into madness, the group's true intentions are revealed, along with an ancient secret that will change the Duncans' lives and fortunes forever.

The Dinner Party stars Lindsay Anne Williams, Mike Mayhall, Alli Hart, Ritchie Montgomery and Miles Doleac also star. The movie is now available on DVD and Digital from Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango Now, Xbox, Dish Network, Direct TV and through local cable providers.