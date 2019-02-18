Today is a big day for Motley Crue fans. The long-awaited teaser for The Dirt movie has been released and the full-length trailer drops tomorrow. The project has been in and out of development for years, so it's great to finally see Netflix kickstart the project into high gear. In another promotional spot, bassist/songwriter Nikki Sixx will premiere a brand-new Motley Crue song from the movie on Jonsey's Jukebox radio show, which is on LA radio station KLOS.

The teaser begins with Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue's bassist, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as vocalist Vince Neil walking down the street like a young gang. The teaser begins by saying, "Their music made them famous. Their lives made them infamous." Then a bunch of quick edits go by featuring a car crash, a wedding, and an early live performance. The teaser concludes by stating, "Win it all or lose it all, we are Motley Crue."

There's a lot of story to tell in Motely Crue's The Dirt and the aforementioned car crash will likely be one of the bigger ones. In December 1984, Mötley Crüe vocalist Vince Neil was driving while intoxicated around Hollywood with good friend and Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle. While taking a turn down a winding road, Neil smashed into another vehicle, injuring all involved and killing 24-year old Razzle. In an interview years later, Neil had this to say.

"I wrote a $2.5 million check for vehicular manslaughter when Razzle died. I should have gone to prison. I definitely deserved to go to prison. But I did 30 days in jail and got laid and drank beer, because that's the power of cash. That's f*cked up."

While Motley Crue has officially called it quits, that has not kept them out of the news. They had an explosive farewell tour and the Netflix release of The Dirt is picking up some steam. However, always being a band with knowledge of manipulating the press, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee are declaring that KISS has ripped off their stage design from their farewell tour. While looking at both stage designs, they are remarkably similar. However, one can say that young Motley Crue stole a lot from KISS when they were making their way up the charts.

Regardless of who ripped off who, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee making those claims as The Dirt teaser is released and ahead of the full trailer seems like something maybe a bit more than coincidence. Motely Crue was always good at getting the attention in the 1980s and their story is full of sex, lies, drugs, videotapes, and some groundbreaking heavy metal. In other words, The Dirt has a lot to live up to. With that being said, you can check out the teaser below, thanks to Nikki Sixx's Twitter account. The full trailer will be available tomorrow, February 19th.