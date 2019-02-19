The first full-length trailer for Motley Crue's The Dirt has finally arrived. Plans to make the movie, which is based on the band's 2001 autobiography, were first set in motion way back in 2006. The Dirt was originally going to be produced by Paramount Pictures and MTV Films, but development stalled in 2008. Crue bassist Nikki Sixx blamed the former music video network for being "unhip" and called the whole situation frustrating. Jeff Tremaine signed on to direct in 2013, but it took another five years for there to be any forward movement.

Based on the bestselling autobiography from Mötley Crüe, the film is an unflinching tale of success and excess as four misfits rise from the streets of Hollywood to the heights of international fame. The Dirt will launch globally on Netflix March 22. The Dirt soundtrack will also be available on March 22 featuring 14 Mötley Crüe classic hits and 4 brand new songs.

Yesterday, Nikki Sixx unveiled the teaser for Motley Crue's The Dirt and it gave a brief look at Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber as vocalist Vince Neil. Now, we have a better look at what we're all going to be in for when the movie debuts on Netflix. The Shout at the Devil-era concert footage looks like they got it pretty close to the original look and there's going to be a lot of action.

The music biopic received a big shot in the arm with last year's Bohemian Rhapsody, which is based on the career of the band Queen. The movie has won several awards and is up for a few more Academy Awards this weekend and is the highest grossing music biopic of all time. With that being said, there is more than likely going to be some extra interest in Motley Crue's The Dirt when it debuts, since music fans are looking to see more biopics in the vein of Bohemian Rhapsody. However, there are some pretty big differences between the band Queen and Motley Crue.

Queen were no strangers to partying and front man Freddie Mercury elevated the rock star persona into something from another world, something that seemed unattainable. Motley Crue took theatrical influence and attitude from Mercury and Queen, but they took the partying aspect to a whole new level of debauchery that the rock and metal world had yet to see at that point. Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, and the Who were known for hard partying, but the Crue perfected it for a very short amount of time before they nearly lost everything.

While Bohemian Rhapsody shied away from a lot of the sex and drugs, Motely Crue's The Dirt celebrates it, while also trying to act like a cautionary tale. Vince Neill killed one of his best friends while drunk driving and Nikki Sixx literally died from a heroin overdose in an ambulance for a few seconds before he was revived by paramedics. That's just half of the band. While the trailer does look promising, it's going to be very interesting to see how they pulled off such a crazy history in such a short amount of time. The Dirt premieres March 22nd, exclusively on Netflix. While we wait for the premiere, you can watch the first full-length trailer from the biopic below, thanks to Netflix streaming Youtube channel.