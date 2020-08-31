Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for The Doorman. This is a new action/thriller led by Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black, Batwoman), Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional, The Da Vinci Code). Ryuhei Kitamura (Godzilla: Final Wars, Lupin the 3rd) directs what is described by the studio as a "punishing action-thriller." Based on what we can see from the trailer, that appears to be an accurate description.

The trailer opens up with an explosion-filled action scene that sees bullets, and Ruby Rose, fly. This helps set up her character, an ex-soldier, who is at the center of the tale. After leaving the armed forces, she then finds herself a quiet yet steady job working at an apartment building. All seems well. However, a gang of armed thugs shows up with criminal intent, which throws a wrench in the gears. Rose's character ends up on the wrong side of this group, ultimately duking it out with them. Punches (and bullets) fly, the body count rises and Rose even gets a one-liner in.

The cast also includes Aksel Hennie (Borz Blasevic), Rupert Evans (Jon Stanton), Julian Feder (Max Stanton), Louis Mandylor (Martinez), Dan Southworth (Pee-Wee), Hideaki Itô (Leo), David Sakurai (Andre) and Kila Lord Cassidy (Lily Stanton). Lior Chefetz, Joe Swanson and Devon Rose penned the screenplay. Jason Moring, Harry Winer, Michael Philip, Phin Glynn, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak are producers. Executive producers include Nick Stagliano, Cory Chen, Jonathan Bross, Jonah Loop, Sean Husvar, Gary Drummond, Joe Ferraro, Craig Lothian, Stu Starkey, Norman Merry, Peter Hampden, Timothy Marlowe, Geneva Wasserman, Simon Williams, Daniel Negret, Joe Simpson, Ron Moring and Mark Padilla.

The Doorman centers on a former Marine who has become a doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise building. They must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno). All the while, struggling to protect her sister's family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

Ruby Rose has been a rising star in Hollywood over the last handful of years, largely thanks to her breakout role on Netflix's Orange is the New black. Most recently, she starred in the leading role on The CW's Batwoman, making her mark in the pages of superhero history. Yet, Rose opted to leave the role behind after just one season. This could free her up for more movie roles such as this in the future. Some of her other credits include John Wick: Chapter 2, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

It should be noted that the movie is rated R for "violence throughout, language and brief teen drug use." That may also help to set expectations for those who are intrigued enough to check this out. The Doorman arrives on digital and on demand October 9, with the Blu-ray/DVD release set for October 13 from Lionsgate. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.