With Halloween just around the corner, Drew Barrymore reprised her classic Scream role as Casey Becker for a new parody sketch. These days, Barrymore has been hosting her own talk show, called The Drew Barrymore Show, on CBS. This week, she presented a "Where Are They Now?" video imagining what Casey would be doing if she had survived the first Scream movie. Wearing a wig with Casey's '90s hairstyle, Barrymore doesn't appear to have aged a day over the past 24 years, and it's a really fun watch for old school Scream fans.

Though we get a good look at how Casey would look in 2020, Barrymore doesn't speak in the video. After we see Ghostface noticing that "Murder" is on his to-do list, the masked killer starts texting Casey, reminding her that it's "that time of year" where he has to kill her. Getting no reply, Ghostface tries calling Casey, but by this point, it appears she knows to ignore her would-be murderer's calls. "Stop GHOSTING me!" the frustrated killer texts, popping out from behind a door as he stalks Casey. It would appear that Ghostface can only carry out his murders if he gets to harass his victims on the phone beforehand.

Those who've seen Scream will know that things turned out much more differently for poor Casey in the actual movie. In the classic slasher movie's opening scene, Casey is taunted by a stranger on the telephone before she and her boyfriend are brutally murdered by the Ghostface killers. Featured prominently in the promotional materials, Casey's death came as a big shock to audiences at the time, as people were expecting for Barrymore to be playing a lead role. To this day, Casey's murder remains one of the most memorable death scenes in horror movie history.

Drew Barrymore is famous for her bubbling personality, but she's no stranger to the horror genre. Along with her role in Scream, Barrymore is also well known for starring alongside Timothy Olyphant in the horror comedy series Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix. As a child, Barrymore also starred in the Stephen King adaptation Firestarter, which currently has a movie reboot in the works with a new cast including Zac Efron.

Other classic Scream characters will also be returning on the big screen with another sequel currently in the works. The new movie Scream 5 will bring back Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, Courteney Cox as his wife Gale, and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are co-directing using a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Now filming, Scream 5 is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

One has to wonder if Sidney will bother answering the phone anymore after surviving four separate ordeals with masked Ghostface killers. You've got to think that any call from an unknown number would trigger some instant anxiety. The Scream parody video comes to us from The Drew Barrymore Show on YouTube, and you can catch new episodes of the series weekdays on CBS.