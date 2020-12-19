Joe and Anthony Russo are teaming up with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for Universal Pictures' upcoming movie adaptation of the graphic novel The Electric State. With Brown starring in the lead role, the Russos will be co-directing and producing under their AGBO banner. Given the names involved, Universal reportedly pounced on the rights to the project very quickly once it hit the market.

"We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State," the Russos said in a statement about the Millie Bobby Brown movie. "This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning."

An adaptation of The Electric State has been in the works at AGBO for years. In 2017, an earlier version of the concept was reported to be in the planning stages with Andy Muschietti on board to direct and co-produce alongside his sister, Barbara Muschietti. As the Muschiettis have since taken on The Flash for Warner Bros., the door was opened the door for the Russos to step in as directors. Though Andy is no longer directing, the Muschiettis will still serve as producers. Mike Larocca of AGBO will also produce. Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder are executive producing.

AGBO's Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who worked with the Russos on Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, will be penning the script. Although the writers were looking forward to working with the Muschiettis, they're ecstatic about collaborating with the Russos once again after finding so much success together in the past.

"We'd have Joe and Anthony direct everything that we write and were excited the timing worked out for them to come on as directors," said McFeely. "What's nice about this is the themes of Electric State syncs up with their interests in technology and feels like the perfect property for them."

As of now, there's no word on when the project will be released, though the plan is for the movie to be fast-tracked. It still might take some time to get everyone on the same page with the directors and lead star already working with packed schedules. The Russos are set to begin directing The Gray Man adaptation in Long Beach next month, and it's unclear exactly how long the shoot will last. Meanwhile, Brown is busy working on the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

Created by Simon Stålenhag and crowdfunded by Kickstarter, The Electric State was published in 2018. The story reimagines an apocalyptic, robot-filled future inspired by the American West. It follows a teenage girl who meets a robot sent to her by her missing brother, and together, the two embark on a journey to find and rescue him.

Reportedly, the plan for The Electric State is for the movie to go into production between the end of 2021 and early 2022. This news was first reported by Deadline.