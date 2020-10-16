Disney's 20th Century Studios has released the surprise trailer for their upcoming horror movie The Empty Man. The studio is releasing the scary thriller later this month, just in time for Halloween. With movie theaters still mostly closed and even closing down again, it will be interesting to see if The Empty Man brings in much of an audience. Advance tickets for the horror movie go on sale today and can be purchased anywhere tickets are sold. The Empty Man opens in U.S. theaters on October 23rd, 2020.

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life-and the lives of those close to him-are in grave danger.

The Empty Man does seem a bit like the iconic 1992 movie Candyman, but it appears to be doing its own thing with the urban legend. The trailer explains, "If you're on a bridge and you find a bottle, you blow into it and you think about the Empty Man... The first night you hear him, and on the second night you see him... on the third night, he finds you." The low budget nature of The Empty Man makes one wonder why Disney is pressing so hard to have it open in theaters during such an uncertain time. It seems that the movie could just as easily wait until next Halloween and probably make a decent amount of money during the month of October like other similar horror movies.

The New Mutants director Josh Boone recently spoke about his movie getting released in theaters as opposed to the VOD release. "With most movies, you sign contracts that guarantee a theatrical release, so it needs to open to ever go digital in the first place," he said. This is more than likely why The Empty Man and other Fox releases are hitting theaters instead of going the VOD route, while Disney is toying with its own films and other Pixar movies for straight to streaming experiments.

The Empty Man is directed by David Prior from a screen story and screenplay by David Prior. The movie is based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn. The Empty Man stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova. The movie is produced by Ross Richie, p.g.a. and Stephen Christy, p.g.a. You can check out the chilling trailer for The Empty Man above, thanks to the 20th Century Studios YouTube channel.