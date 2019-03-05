Based on the novel by Frank De Felitta, 1983's intense, terrifying and woefully underrated supernatural thriller The Entity is finally getting the attention it deserves in an all-new Collector's Edition blu-ray release this June from Shout! Factory.

In The Entity, Oscar®-nominee* Barbara Hershey (Insidious series, Black Swan) stars as Carla Moran, a hard-working single mother whose life becomes a nightmare when she is attacked in her bedroom by someone - or something - that she cannot see. Disbelieved by her friends and dismissed by skeptical psychiatrists, Carla begins to lose her grip as she is repeatedly attacked in her car, in the bath, and even in front of her children. Could this be a case of hysteria, a manifestation of childhood sexual trauma, or something even more horrific? Seeking help from a group of daring parapsychologists, Carla will attempt an unthinkable experiment: to seduce, trap and ultimately capture the depraved spectral fury that is The Entity.

The Entity blu-ray details announced (so far):

• National street date for U.S. only (Region A) is June 11th.

• Release will come with a slipcover (guaranteed for three months after its original release date).

• The newly-commissioned artwork pictured comes to us from Joel Robinson (10 to Midnight, Silent Night Deadly Night, Candyman). This art will be front-facing and the reverse side of the wrap will the original theatrical poster design (aka: the big glowing title treatment).

• Extras are pretty much finalized but will confirm more on a later date. What we can announce today though is that all extras from the prior DVD will be ported over and we have new exclusive interviews with actor David Labiosa, Film Editor Frank J. Urioste, legendary genre Composer Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Cujo) and the star of the film herself, Academy-Ward nominee Barbara Hershey!

Pre-orders for The Entity begin today at Shout! Factory. This will include the Blu-ray plus a rolled 18" x 24" poster of the new art. The poster exclusive to Shout! Factory and will be made at a limited-run.