It's official: Kit Harrington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports recently surfaced that the Game of Thrones star had signed on for an unspecified role in the MCU. Marvel didn't make us wait too long to confirm those reports, as they revealed Harrington will be playing none other than Black Knight in The Eternals. They also confirmed that Captain Marvel and Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan will be returning to the MCU in an entirely new role as Sersi.

The announcements came during the Marvel portion of Disney's massive movie panel at D23. The cast of Eternals took the stage together. It was at this time that the studio decided to confirm this is Kit Harrington's first major post GoT role. Black Knight, meanwhile, is a character that has been rumored to be appearing in the MCU for some time. There were persistent rumors that he was going to show up in Avengers: Endgame, which didn't end up coming true. In any event, he's on his way to the cosmic side of the MCU now.

Moving on from Kit Harington, Gemma Chan portrayed Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel earlier this year. Reports surfaced recently that she may be joining Eternals in a new role. That turned out to be true. Sirsi has been rumored to appear in the movie for some time. Originally, some thought Angelina Jolie would be playing the character. Instead, it's Chan, who becomes the first actress to portray two entirely different, major roles in the MCU, which is significant. The rest of the ensemble includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Bryan Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lauren Ridloff (Ikari), Richard Madden (Icarus) and Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo).

Marvel's Eternals first appeared in the comics in 1976 as a creation of the legendary Jack "King" Kirby. Their first series in Marvel Comics was written and illustrated by Kirby. Put simply, the story generally centers on a group of individuals who have been given special powers through the use of accelerated evolution by a cosmic group known as the Celestials. This powerful, ancient group has been teased previously in the MCU. The Eternals are engaged in a long-running war with their counterparts, The Deviants, with the end goal of determining who is the superior race. Very similar to Guardians of the Galaxy before James Gunn turned the property into a household name, few outside of hardcore comic book fans were aware of the group before the movie was announced.

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) is in the director's chair for this one. Other movies in Marvel's Phase 4 lineup include Black Widow, which also had a presence at D23, as well as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternals is set to arrive in theaters on November 6, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new information on the project is made available. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expopic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expopic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Been dying to share this news with you.. I couldn't be happier to be coming back to the MCU to play this iconic character and to work with this incredible group of people 💚#Eternals#Sersi#D23Expohttps://t.co/sXbsjrIfDT — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) August 24, 2019