It looks like Kumail Nanjiani is going to star alongside Angelina Jolie in The Eternals. Nanjiani is currently in talks with Marvel Studios to take on an undisclosed role. It seems the casting process is moving along pretty quickly. It was reported at the end of last month that Jolie had signed on to the project in her first ever superhero movie role. The movie is based on characters created by the late great Jack Kirby and is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao. Zhao is directing the MCU project from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Angelina Jolie is believed to be playing Sersi in The Eternals, though that has yet to be confirmed. Sersi is known as a more "outgoing" character. The movie is reportedly a love story between Sersi, an Eternal who fits in with humans, and Ikaris, a character fueled by mysterious cosmic energy. Marvel Studios has yet to comment on the casting news, and they probably won't until it is absolutely necessary. Even then, details on The Eternals will be scarce.

It has been heavily rumored that Marvel Studios is looking to cast an openly gay actor to lead The Eternals, but again, the news has not been confirmed at this time. With that being said, Marvel's production chief Victoria Alonso is very passionate about bringing an openly gay character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When specifically asked about The Eternals, Alonso said, "We are going to cast the best Eternals cast that we can," and concluded by saying, "When we're ready to announce it we promise you we will."

The Eternals comics are about near-immortal beings the Eternals and their much larger villains, the Deviants, who were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials. The Celestials were first brought up in the MCU with Guardians of the Galaxy, where they are portrayed as an ancient and possibly extinct race. In Guardians of the Galaxy 2, the Celestials were brought up again when Star-Lord's father Ego claimed to be one. So, now that James Gunn is back for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, we could see some more evidence of the Celestials and ultimately a connection to The Eternals.

The Eternals is currently in the pre-production stage and should be rolling cameras soon, possibly this summer. Since it is a Marvel Studios project, we won't expect too many updates, but we should get some set photos in the coming months, which should help us connect some character dots and possibly a hint at the storyline. WithKumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie on board, we should also get some more news from the casting side of things really soon. Whatever the case may be, The Eternals is shaping up to be a pretty interesting addition to the MCU's Phase 4. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Kumail Nanjiani and The Eternals news.