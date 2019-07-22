The mighty Celestials are featured in the first concept art for The Eternals. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took to the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night to discuss the MCU's Phase 4 and beyond and decided to open the panel with The Eternals announcement. MCU fans have been waiting to hear about the next phase for months, but as per usual, Marvel Studios was keeping everything under lock and key. That has all obviously changed now.

In a Comic-Con exclusive Marvel poster given to lucky attendees, the Celestials are seen for the first time from The Eternals. The four of them shown on said poster are absolutely massive as they walk through the clouds of an unknown planet. The clouds are basically where the knees of a human being would be to give you an idea of how big these guys are. While it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the characters shown in the poster are One Above All, Nezarr the Calculator, Arishem the Judge, and Jemiah the Analyzer.

In the Jack Kirby comics, The Eternals were created by ancient cosmic beings known as the Celestials. They are, by far, some of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe and we have seen them, or hints of them, within the MCU a few times. Thanos is an Eternal and he has obviously been featured many times, though it is not believed he will have a place in the upcoming movie. It would make sense to have the Mad Titan on board and he might be, but we are unsure of the timeline currently. As for the Celestials, they have been brought up in the MCU too. Eson the Searcher is mentioned as part of The Collector's history of the Infinity Stones in Guardians of the Galaxy, while Knowhere contains the severed head of a Celestial.

Kevin Feige revealed that The Eternals will be "full Jack Kirby" at Comic-Con which received a huge response from the crowd. Angelina Jolie is officially playing Thena, which had been speculated for months leading up to the big announcement. Bryan Tyree Henry is Phastos, Lia McHugh is Sprite, and Don Lee is Gilgamesh, while Salma Hayek is Ajak, Lauren Ridloff is Ikari, Richard Madden is Ikaris, and Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo. The cast members also received a huge response from the hyped up crowd in San Diego.

The Eternals is all set to hit theaters in November of 2020. While the MCU's Phase 4 has been announced, it will only pack in five movies in two years. It will also bring in five Disney+ streaming shows. From there, the future will focus on Blade, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, which should all make Marvel fans extremely happy. The future is looking bright, but we're going to learn about The Eternals in one of the first Phase 4 movies ahead of those. You can check out the Celestials concept art below, thanks to the Discussing Film Twitter account.