An Easter Egg from The Eternals has been spotted in Thor: Ragnarok. Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to start and one of the bigger titles coming along is The Eternals. MCU fans are interested to see what this next phase will look like after the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame with new characters being introduced without much connection to the big screen version of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is up for the challenge and believes they have another hit on their hands.

An eagle-eyed MCU fan was the first one to notice The Eternals Easter Egg in Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok. During one scene on Sakaar, a peculiar-looking green ship can be seen behind Valkyrie. It goes by super quick, so it would make sense that not too many comic book fans picked up on it until now. However, upon closer inspection, the ship seems to be nearly identical to the one Jack Kirby created for The Eternals. You can see an image of the screen version and Kirby's below. It's unclear if this ship will show up when the movie hits theaters later this year.

Kevin Feige talked about making The Eternals and the risk involved in taking the MCU and changing things up. "It is a very big movie. It is a very expensive movie," says Feige. "And we are making it because we believe in (director Chloe Zhao's) vision and we believe in what those characters can do and we believe we need to continue to grow and evolve and change and push our genre forward..." The Marvel Studios boss concluded by stating, "That's a risk if I've ever heard one." For the most part, Feige is right, this is going to be a pretty big risk for the MCU.

The MCU has spent over a decade building up characters that, for the most part, won't be involved in the big screen side of things from here on out. The Eternals have been hinted at a few times in the MCU, but this will be the first time that they are introduced within their own movie. Luckily, Kevin Feige and crew have built up a certain amount of trust with the fans. Nobody saw Guardians of the Galaxy becoming the hit that it was because outside of Marvel Comic fans, nobody had ever heard of them.

The same can be said for The Eternals. The studio was able to pull together an all-star cast to take on the roles, which will certainly help things. But, fans are really waiting to get their first official taste of footage from the upcoming movie. We're a little under a year away from The Eternals hitting theaters, so it's going to be a little while before we get the first trailer. While we wait, you can check out the Easter Egg from Thor: Ragnarok below, thanks to Reddit.