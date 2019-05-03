Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy cinematographer Ben Davis is reportedly on board for Chloe Zhao's The Eternals. The project is still very much a mystery at this point and it and has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. With that being said, it is believed the project will star Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Dong-seok Ma, with more additions to be revealed in the near future. Production is expected to begin this fall in the U.K.

In addition to his work with Marvel Studios, Ben Davis has worked on Kick-Ass, Wrath of the Titans, Dumbo, and is getting ready to work on Matthew Vaughan's Kingsman: The Great Game. As far as scheduling is concerned, Davis should have more than enough time to complete his work on Vaughan's upcoming project and then jump on to The Eternals this fall with a possible other project in between, or at the very least, a nice vacation.

While The Eternals has yet to be officially announced, it is believed Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will reveal the Marvel Cinematic Universe's plans for their highly anticipated and mysterious Phase 4 during San Diego Comic-Con. Now that Avengers: Endgame has hit theaters, the MCU is going to need some new characters to continue to push the boundaries of their storytelling. The Eternals are much like Guardians of the Galaxy in the way that they are not household names currently. The Guardians were seen as a pretty obscure title before they were launched into the stratosphere in the first two movies, along with Infinity War and Endgame.

Related: Avengers 4 Post-Credit Scene Already Revealed?

The Eternals were created in 1976 by Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby, who had a hand in creating some of the most iconic superheroes in history. After the Celestials visited Earth and messed around with the evolutionary process with experiments, they created the Deviants, who are into war and destruction, normal humans, and The Eternals, who were created to protect the Earth with their special abilities. The Deviants and Eternals later waged war to take over the planet and their stories in the comics often brought along humanity's religions, which is a pretty original idea. There is plenty of room to play around with the origin stories, it will be interesting to see where Marvel Studios goes with it.

The Eternals is reportedly looking at a 2020 release date, which means it could be one of the first movies of the MCU's Phase 4 after Spider-Man: Far From Home wraps Phase 3 this summer. However, that has not been confirmed by the studio either. It's believed James Gunn and crew will begin production on the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in 2020 and the Black Widow standalone movie is reportedly set to begin shooting this summer. We should get more details this summer. The Ben Davis news comes to us from Discussing Film.

Cinematographer Ben Davis (‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) has joined the crew for ‘THE ETERNALS’. (EXCLUSIVE) pic.twitter.com/5dvDrs6TAZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2019