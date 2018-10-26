The synopsis of The Eternals has reportedly leaked online and reveals that the movie will take place "millions of years ago." While the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is currently on hold, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is starting to take shape with new films coming in 2020. The Eternals is one of the most anticipated, and it appears that we finally have some solid information about the project that lends itself to Jack Kirby's original ideas for the comics.

Not much is clear about The Eternals movie at this time, but writers Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo were hired on to pen the screenplay by Marvel Studios earlier this year. Additionally, Infinity War went on to mention Thanos' father A'Lars while on Vormir, bringing the MCU together and helping to set up the new film. A'Lars set up the first Eternals' colony on Titan. As for the story, the alleged synopsis reads as such.

"The story of The Eternals is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans, creating the super-powered individuals as well as more villainous off-shoots known as Deviants. The two groups went on to battle each other throughout history to see which would eventually become the ultimate race. The story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans."

It's important to note that The Eternals synopsis has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, and it more than likely won't be for quite some time since the studio likes to work in secret. With that being said, it looks pretty interesting since it appears to be a lot like creator Jack Kirby's original idea in the comics, which is kind of strange since Kirby's original series wasn't well-received at the time of its release and was later canceled due to slow sales. The characters were later redesigned by Neil Gaiman in 2006, and many assumed that the film would take from that era.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was the first to introduce the Celestials to the MCU, and it seems like The Eternals movie will show the origin from Jack Kirby's story. In the comics, the Celestials create the Eternals, but they may receive a different look in the MCU, as seen in the Guardians films. Star-Lord's father Ego, is a Celestial, and he looks much different than the alien race in the original comics.

We've only seen hints of The Eternals in the MCU, so it will be very interesting to see how Marvel Studios tackles the project. The release date has yet to be released, but it is believed that the movie will hit theaters in November of 2020. If this is the case, production will have to start very soon, so we should know in the coming weeks. This story was first reported by That Hashtag Show.