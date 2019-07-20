The Eternals is all set to officially hit theaters on November 6th, 2020. Chloe Zhao has been confirmed as director and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says the movie is "full Jack Kirby." Angelina Jolie has also been confirmed as Thena, which has been rumored for months now. Bryan Tyree Henry is Phastos, Lia McHugh is Sprite, and Don Lee is Gilgamesh have also been announced along with Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Ikari, Richard Madden is Icarus, and Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo.

The madness all went down at Comic-Con, with the cast chiming in on the big announcement. Salma Hayek says she is very proud to have a diverse family and represent audiences who were never able to see themselves onscreen in The Eternals. Angelina Jolie pledges to work ten times harder and Bryan Tyree Henry wants to bring "a whole new flavor" to Phastos character. Hayek also noted that she takes her inspiration as the leader from "strong leader Chloe Zhao." This is a massive cast and the perfect way for Marvel Studios to movie into Phase 4.

The Eternals is one of the more obscure properties in the Marvel Universe. The characters first appeared in their own comic series from comic legend Jack Kirby in the Summer of 1976. However, the world has been touched on in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which should tie everything together nicely. They are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth by the Celestials and they were created to defend the Earth. While the movie has been announced, it is unclear when the story will take place, but more information will be available soon since production will have to start in the coming months.

Kumail Nanjiani has recently been working out and lost a bunch of weight and gained a whole lot of muscles. The actor/comedian tried to play it off like it was a health change he decided to make for the new year, even as rumors swirled about him joining the cast of The Eternals. This is a huge role for the Silicon Valley star who is now looking a lot more fit than he previously did on the show. It's going to be interesting to see how he integrates himself into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Eternals could very well go on to be one of the MCU's biggest movies. The cast is huge and full of well-known faces. It's going to be cool to see the franchise move forward with a brand-new set of characters as they get away from the Infinity Saga. With that being said, there are still going to be a lot of old faces hinging around, like the God of Thunder, who will be back in Thor 4. Plus, the Black Widow movie is happening and there's a wealth of older characters showing up on the Disney+ streaming platform. The Marvel Studios panel is still going on and there is still a lot more to be announced. Make sure to check back here for more The Eternals news as it comes in.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019