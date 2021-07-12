After forty years of terror, The Evil Dead will be heading back to theaters in honor of the iconic horror movie's 40th anniversary. Hosted by Fathom Events in collaboration with Grindhouse Releasing, the movie will return to the big screen for one night only on the night of Thursday, Oct. 7. The special screening will also include an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, the star of the franchise who plays fan favorite hero Ash Williams.

"We are thrilled to give horror fans the opportunity to gather together and celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sam Raimi's cult classic The Evil Dead," said Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt, in a statement. "Let's kick off the Halloween season with the film that started an amazing franchise."

Grindhouse Releasing co-founder Bob Murawski, who has edited many of Sam Raimi's films including Army of Darkness and Spider-Man1, 2 & 3, added: "We are proud to present this special 40th anniversary screening of Evil Dead with Fathom Events. The original film has always been my favorite of the series. It is truly one of the scariest and wildest horror films of all time. I'm thrilled that a new generation of fans will have the chance to experience it in the way I first did - on the big screen with a screaming audience!"

Other fun stuff is also on the way. In honor of the movie's 40th anniversary, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will be releasing a new collectible box set of The Evil Dead,The Evil Dead II, and all three seasons of Ash vs. Evil Dead this fall. Grindhouse Releasing also has for sale various merchandise based on The Evil Dead and will have screening merch related to the 40th anniversary.

The Evil Dead is directed and written by Sam Raimi and produced by Rob Tapert. Bruce Campbell stars in his debut as Ash in the first installment of what would become a highly successful horror movie franchise. The movie spawned two sequels, a reboot, a TV series, and an upcoming video game. As Campbell has retired from playing the role of Ash in any more live-action projects, we'll have to stick with revisiting his previous performances in the classic movies, though the video game will feature him back as the voice of Ash.

A logline for the iconic movie reads: "In the first installment of Sam Raimi's famed original The Evil Dead trilogy, Ash (Campbell), his girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker), his sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), and couple Scotty (Hal Delrich) and Shelly (Sarah York), drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka "The Book of the Dead"), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed."

The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary will be playing in theaters nationwide on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, Aug. 13. You can find out more by visiting the official website for Fathom Events, and you can check out what merchandise is on sale at Grindhouse Releasing.

