In a bit of groovy news for horror fans who value the theatrical experience, The Evil Dead is coming to drive-in movie theaters this summer. The news was announced by Grindhouse Releasing, who will be touring Sam Raimi's 1981 classic across the country, starting this weekend.

In a Facebook post, Grindhouse Releasing revealed that The Evil Dead will be making its first stop at the Prides Corner Drive-In, located in Westbrook, Maine, this weekend. This is the same company that toured the recent 4K restoration of the movie across the U.S. last year. As of this writing, it hasn't been clarified if the 4K version is what will be playing at the selected locations. The company had this to say about it on Facebook.

"We are bringing the original Evil Dead back to the Drive-In! Spread the word, 1st show this Sat. nite 6/13 Prides Corner Drive-In, Westbrook ME. Let your local drive-in know you want to see it, more dates coming soon!"

This comes just after it was revealed by star Bruce Campbell that a new movie in the franchise titled Evil Dead Now is happening with director Lee Cronin. Campbell, however, will not be reprising his role as Ash Williams, as he is sticking to his guns. The actor retired the role after Ash vs. Evil Dead was canceled. Taking to Twitter, Campbell promoted the upcoming screenings saying the following.

Most theaters in the country, as well as around the world, have been shut down since mid-March. While some theaters are beginning to open again, it is with reduced capacity and far from being back to normal. During the last few months, drive-in theaters have become a haven for movie lovers. New horror movies such as The Wretched have managed to have success during this time, but the theaters still largely succeed by showing a collection of older classics.

The Evil Dead is the feature directorial debut of Sam Raimi. It centers on Ash who takes his girlfriend and three friends to a remote cabin in the woods for what is supposed to be a fun night away. Once there, they stumble up the Necronomicon, an ancient book with text that reawakens the dead when read aloud. The group unwittingly releases the evil contained within the book and are forced to fight for their lives.

Made on a shoestring budget, the movie went on to become a success and has gained cult status over the years. Two sequels, Evil Dead 2 and Army of Darkness have been produced, as well as a remake in 2013. Though the remake does take place in the same universe as the original and has been described as a "sidequel." More dates and locations will be revealed as they become available. In the meantime, you can check out the announcement from the Grindhouse Releasing Facebook page.