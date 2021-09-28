Who knew evil can be so groovy? The original two Evil Dead films, as well as the three-season Ash vs Evil Dead series is coming home in The Evil Dead Groovy Collection, arriving November 16 on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital from Lionsgate. The cult horror favorite Bruce Campbell (Army of Darkness, Bubba Ho-Tep, TV's The Last Kids on Earth) returns in this collectible package, as well as Ellen Sandweiss (My Name Is Bruce, TV's Dangerous Women, The Evil Dead) and Lucy Lawless (TV's Xena: Warrior Princess, My Life Is Murder, Spider-Man). The ultimate collector's edition, The Evil Dead Groovy Collection will be available on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital for the suggested retail price of $79.99.

Horror fans, return to that iconic cabin in the woods, then travel decades beyond it, with this Evil Dead Groovy Collection. Wisecracking ladies' man Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is reborn as a slayer of Deadites in The Evil Dead (4K + Blu-ray) after a vacation in the country is ruined by the reading of an ancient demon-summoning text. In Evil Dead II ( 4K + Blu-ray), a chainsaw-armed Ash is pushed to the brink of madness by unhinged evil yet again, while Ash Vs. Evil Dead (Blu-ray) follows an older, grayer Ash over three wild seasons as he reckons with his bloody past in the face of a Deadite plague. It includes The Evil Dead Bonus Content DVD, with over three hours of features revisiting the film's cast, crew, and undying legacy.

THE EVIL DEAD 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD SPECIAL FEATURES:

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K ULTRA HD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! - Tribute to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero

Blu-ray™ Special Features: Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II, Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II, Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood, Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams, The Gore the Merrier, Still Galleries, Audio Commentary

ASH VS EVIL DEAD THE COMPLETE COLLECTION: BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES BY SEASON

Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Audio Commentaries

The cast includes Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, and Lucy Lawless. Make it a bloody good Thanksgiving! Gather round the tube with the family for an Ash fest while you digest. The Evil Dead Groovy Collection Arrives on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray November 16.