Will Jamie Lee Curtis reunite with Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green for his planned trilogy at Blumhouse based on The Exorcist? Time will tell, but per EW, the legendary scream queen has pitched herself for the voice role of the devil. Not only would it be an interesting role for JLC, but it would also mark a full-circle moment for the actress, as she is one of many who can recall being horrified by the original Exorcist movie as a child.

"I'm brave, but I am afraid of scary things. When I was 15, my parents [legendary actors Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis] screened The Exorcist and my friends teased me the next day because I was so freaked out. I loathe being scared by scary movies... Maybe I should be the voice of the devil like Mercedes McCambridge. You see, if David gives me a part in the new Exorcist trilogy as the voice of the devil, then it is a full-circle return for me, in a meta way. That would blow people's minds."

Jamie Lee Curtis hadn't yet pitched this idea to The Exorcist revival director David Gordon Green, who worked with her on Halloween and Halloween Kills. Clearly a fan of Easter eggs and giving unexpected roles to major actors, Green teased that he just might put JLC in that role. The director said, "Ooh, she has not [told me]! I'll have to get her to audition for that one. You know, she did the crying baby for the last Halloween movie, so she's a talented voice actor as well."

Halloween Kills also has an unexpected cameo from Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. Because there were some issues in getting the rights to the likeness of the original actor who played Bob in 1978's Halloween, a photo of someone else was used for the character on a news broadcast shown in the movie. It's actually the high school photo of Odenkirk, who happens to have the same first name and wore similar glasses. Most anyone would not pick up on the secret reference.

Who knows if JLC will play the devil or any other character, but we do know that original Exorcist star Ellen Burstyn will reprise her role from the original movie. Linda Blair has said she hasn't been contacted about returning as Regan, though Green has established that these new movies are set in the same universe, similar to the original Halloween and the new Blumhouse trilogy. Leslie Odom Jr. will also star as a new character, and full plot details have yet to be revealed.

It's no surprise to see Blumhouse ordering more horror revivals from David Gordon Green. Michael Myers has been a big hitter at the box office, smashing records in 2018 with the release of Halloween and similarly killing it (almost as well as can be done in 2021, anyway) with Halloween Kills. Chances are Halloween Ends will also draw in tons of horror fans, despite the mixed reviews that Halloween Kills has been getting. The movie will likely serve as the final appearance of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and that alone is enough to sell many tickets. This news comes to us from Entertainment Weekly.