Get ready horror fans as The Exorcist is making a comeback. Morgan Creek Entertainment is said to be bringing a reboot of the iconic franchise to theaters in 2021. For the moment, details remain scarce but this means we will be seeing our first new movie in the series since 2005. Whether or not it is a worthy successor to the original 1973 cinematic classic remains to be seen.

According to a new report, The Exorcist reboot is one of the projects currently being worked on by Morgan Creek. Unfortunately, few details were revealed other than that the movie is intended as a theatrical release, with an expected arrival sometime next year. There is no word on who may be eyed to direct, nor is it clear who will star. It also wasn't explained if this will be a full-on reboot, or if it will be connected to previous installments in the series. The news was buried and only briefly mentioned in a report detailing a new series adaptation of Dead Ringers starring Rachel Weisz that the studio is also working on.

The Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin based on William Peter Blatty's story, was originally released in 1973. It went on to become one of the most financially successful movies ever, grossing $428 million at the box office, working against a budget of just $12 million. It also won Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound Mixing at the Oscars, in addition to being nominated for Best Picture. That was a truly remarkable feat for a horror movie at the time.

The first movie focuses on a young girl named Regan (Linda Blair) who begins acting odd, to put it mildly. Her worried mother (Ellen Burstyn) seeks medical help and finds no answers. A local priest (Jason Miller) thinks the girl may be possessed by the devil. The priest makes a request to perform an exorcism, with the church sending an expert (Max von Sydow) to help with the difficult job.

A sequel, Exorcist II: The Heretic, was released in 1977. It did not do well financially and was not regarded well critically either. 1990's The Exorcist III, however, has found a great deal of love over the years. Exorcist: The Beginning followed in 2004, with 2005's Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist serving as the most recent entry. Both movies were met with a negative response upon arrival. More recently, Fox produced The Exorcist as a TV series. The show ran for two seasons between 2016 and 2017.

Reboots and remakes continue to dominate Hollywood. While none of the sequels have come close to matching the original, a franchise like The Exorcist has a lot of name recognition and, executed correctly, could be a way to attract a lot of attention. With a release planned for next year, we should be learning more in the coming months. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.