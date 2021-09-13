The cast of The Expendables 4 just got bigger with the addition of Andy Garcia. After recently appearing with Jason Statham in Wrath of Man, the actors will soon reunite as Garcia has also just been cast for the next Expendables movie just ahead of the start of filming in October. Garcia will reportedly be playing a CIA agent assigned to accompany the Expendables on their next dangerous mission, his character making up a new member of the team.

The project comes from Lionsgate and Millennium Media. Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) is directing The Expendables 4, which will be shooting under the working title of Christmas Story. Spenser Cohen wrote the script with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Statham is producing alongside Kevin King Tempelton as well as Millennium's Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

Along with Garcia, it was recently announced that the sequel also stars Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. Returning to reprise their roles from the previous movies are Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Given the working title, it is expected that Statham's character Lee Christmas will be taking the lead. It's possible more names will be announced to the cast ahead of filming next month.

A veteran actor, Andy Garcia was previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Vincent Mancini in The Godfather Part III. He is also well known for starring in Ocean's Eleven and its sequels, and in recent years, he has appeared in movies like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Redemption Day, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Wrath of Man. Garcia also recently wrapped filming on a Father of the Bride remake he also executive produced.

As one of the creators of the series, Sly Stallone has been particularly excited to get to work in The Expendables 4. Earlier this summer, the actor posted an image of a ring he had made for his character Barney Ross to wear in the sequel. In the caption, he wrote, "Just finished the designing the new ring for The Expendables 4. It's a little heavy, but it'll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips."

Ahead of the production, Stallone recently posted another photo to Instagram revealing that he's heading back to work. Posing with his family with what appears to be Barney's ring on his finger, Stallone said, "As you go down the road of life the hardest part is saying goodbye to the family for extended periods of time. It doesn't get easier. Getting ready to go back to work already I miss my wonderful daughters and fantastic wife. Well, keep punching, kids, Dad shall return soon!"

The Expendables 4 will start filming in October. As of now, an official release date still hasn't been announced, and that may be due in part to the continued pandemic constantly affecting release dates. Meanwhile, with new names still being added to the cast, there still seems to be a chance that Richard Gere could play the villain. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.