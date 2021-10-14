What happens when Lee Christmas walks into a bar? We'll find out in The Expendables 4, as revealed in a new video posted from the London set by Sylvester Stallone. On Instagram, Stallone shared a video guiding viewers through a bar that serves as one of the locations for the movie. The cast and crew are in the process of choreographing a big barroom brawl, teasing some of the action that's to come in the sequel. You can watch the footage below.

"Fight scene. On the set of The Expendables 4 choreographing a fight scene for Jason Statham, always a pleasure to do," Sylvester Stallone writes in the caption.

In the clip, Stallone introduces the viewers to Jason Statham's stand-in, revealing that the character will be using brass knuckles to his advantage in the big fight scene. As Stallone explains, "He's going to be using these brass knuckles to take down ten guys in a very, very simplistic way. Because I think some of these action scenes get crazy with the martial arts, and the blocking. I believe a bar fight is just mano a mano and heavy force. Brute force."

Sly Stallone also teases the fight choreography with Statham's stand-in and an actor playing one of the thugs. There will be about ten guys set up "almost like bowling pins" for Jason Statham's Lee Christmasto take out alone. Stallone shows how the way they have this fight scene set up a "geometric situation where Jason can move in such a way where he doesn't have to expend energy, and he's so precise at what he does, which is mayhem."

Stallone has previously used the working title of "Christmas Story" for The Expendables 4, so it's expected that Jason Statham's Lee Christmas will take the central role. Even so, at least a handful of his old pals will be returning, which obviously includes Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross. Another recent photo from the set shared by Stallone includes a first look at the return of Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen. Randy Couture has also said he will be back as Toll Road.

Several newcomers to the cast have also been revealed. We know that Megan Fox is among them and she has even revealed her own first look at her character in the sequel. Also joining the franchise in The Expendables 4 in undisclosed roles are Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, and Andy Garcia.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media partnered up for the development of this project. In a statement when the news was first announced, Millennium Media President Jeffrey Greenstein said, "The Expendables are back, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this star studded, action packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it fresh and fun, we've added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed."

Scott Waugh is directing The Expendables 4 using a screenplay by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly. The movie does not yet have an official release date.