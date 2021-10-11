Following yesterday's first look at lead duo Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in upcoming action sequel The Expendables 4, new recruit Megan Fox has now shared our first look at her mysterious character. Taking to Instagram to share a couple of images of herself in costume, Fox looks every bit The Expendable in an all-black outfit, complete with tactical gear and what appears to be a bullet-proof vest.

Megan Fox is suited up for 'Expendables 4' and ready to begin shooting 🎥 pic.twitter.com/6w20h2GzC6 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 7, 2021

Megan Fox joins the likes of 50 Cent, Andy Garcia, and martial arts star Tony Jaa, all of whom will join the likes of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham. Who else will return to the titular team has yet to be announced, but The Expendables 4 is likely to include some, if not all, of the members introduced in previous installments. These include the likes of Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Kelsey Grammer, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Glen Powell, Victor Ortiz, Harrison Ford, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others.

Introduced back in 2010, The Expendables are a group of elite mercenaries who, in their first outing, are tasked with a mission to overthrow a Latin American dictator whom they soon discover to be a mere puppet controlled by a ruthless ex-CIA agent.

A big hit with fans of the no-nonsense action flicks of the 1980s, The Expendables was a commercial success, and led to the release of 2012's The Expendables 2, which adds the likes of action legends Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger to the fray. The third movie in the series, The Expendables 3, hit screens back in 2014. It has been a few years since we last spent some quality time with The Expendables, with many fans wondering whether a fourth outing would ever get the greenlight.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Millennium Media for the next installment of The Expendables franchise," said Jason Constantine, President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet."

Jeffrey Greenstein, Millennium Media President, added: "The Expendables are back, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this star studded, action packed film to the big screen with Lionsgate, who have been with us since the inception of this franchise. To keep it fresh and fun, we've added exciting new stars to join the veterans; popcorn entertainment is guaranteed."

With The Expendables 4 now due to explode onto screens, there has been talk of what could be next for the franchise. Sylvester Stallone recently shared an image to social media alongside the caption, "This tattoo had to hurt! Off to shoot the spinoff of Expendables (Temp. working title is A Christmas Story) in OCT," which has resulted in fans wondering whether a spinoff centered on Jason Statham's knife-wielding character, Lee Christmas, could be in the works. These images were initially shared by Megan Fox.