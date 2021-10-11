Sylvester Stallone is back in action as Barney Ross in new video footage and images from the set of The Expendables 4. As has been previously reported, the upcoming sequel has officially begun filming this month. Taking to his Instagram account, Stallone posted a video clip of himself in character on a motorcycle with a smoking cigar hanging out of his mouth. He also included a handful of new behind-the-scenes photos which you can take a look at in the post below.

One image shows us another peek at Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross on his bike, ready to get the gang back together. Stallone and co-star Jason Statham can be seen in their Expendables gear in another image, and we can see that the two are going through the script in preparation for a scene together. We can see a smiling Dolph Lundgren alongside Stallone in a third photo, marking another reunion between the two actors ahead of the release of Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut.

Previously, Stallone had shared an image of himself with Statham to reveal a good look at the two returning actors in full costume. Megan Fox, who joins the franchise in The Expendables 4, has also teased the first look at her character on her own Instagram account. Because Sly Stallone has been enjoying sharing these kinds of updates on social media, we're bound to get more sneak peeks at the upcoming movie as production continues to chug along.

megan fox begin filming « expendables 4 ». pic.twitter.com/gYHRTP7mPR — megan fox archive (@archivemegan) October 7, 2021

Scott Waugh will serve as director on The Expendables 4, which Stallone has referred to as Christmas Story, suggesting Jason Statham's character will take the central role. Spenser Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly wrote the screenplay. Only a handful of returning stars from the series have been confirmed, including Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross), Jason Statham (Lee Christmas), Dolph Lundgren (Gunner Jensen), and Randy Couture (Toll Road). Megan Fox joins the series with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Tony Jaa, and Andy Garcia.

Jason Statham is producing along with Kevin King Templeton and Millennium's Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger. Executive producing for Millennium are Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Trevor Short alongside Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman for Campbell Grobman Films. Abby Mills is co-producing and Eda Kowan and Jonah Leach will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film," said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement when the project was officially announced. "The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet." Millennium president Jeffrey Greenstein added that "popcorn entertainment is guaranteed" with the cast newcomers there to "keep it fresh and fun."

Maybe we will see some other fan favorites coming back as it seems likely that Stallone is holding onto some surprises. A release date hasn't been announced just yet for The Expendables 4 but it's good news to see that the cameras are finally rolling on the project. More updates are likely to be coming very soon.