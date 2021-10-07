The Expendables continue to have a fondness for black tactical gear and berets as Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham reunite in a set image from the now filming The Expendables 4. The pair of action icons are all smiles and battle attire in the first image, while the second pic of the duo put them in a somewhat more...silly light.

Surely, the sight of Rambo himself goofing around with a guitar while Hollywood hard man Jason Statham pulls a stupid face is not something any of us will forget in a hurry. "Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason on the new EXPENDABLES !!!," Stallone's caption reads, and clearly they are having a ball as they prepare to once again dispatch with a no doubt ludicrous number of nameless bad guys.

It has been a few years now since our last action-packed adventure with The Expendables, with many believing that the fourth outing would never happen. Introduced in 2010's The Expendables, the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, and Mickey Rourke make up the titular team, who are a group of elite mercenaries tasked with a mission to overthrow a Latin American dictator whom they soon discover to be a mere puppet controlled by a ruthless ex-CIA agent.

The movie, and the franchise thereafter, is a love letter to the action blockbusters of the 1980s, with 2012's The Expendables 2 adding the likes of action legends Jean-Claude Van Damme, Bruce Willis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger to the fray. The third movie in the series, predictably titled The Expendables 3, hit screens back in 2014, and once again saw the team of burly action men take off on another mission, this time against the villainous arms dealer Conrad Stonebanks, played by Mel Gibson.

Since its very conception, The Expendables franchise has been met with mixed reviews from critics, many of whom have felt that, with so many legends of the genre in one room, the movies should result in action cinema gold as opposed to the lukewarm outings that have so far graced the screen. Still, one of the highlights of the series is the partnership between Stallone and Statham, as well as simply seeing all of these actors together, and these delights are likely to continue in The Expendables 4.

While next to nothing is known about the plot, we do know that Stallone and Statham will be joined by the likes of 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and martial arts maestro Tony Jaa, the latter of whom will hopefully fight Statham in what could be the greatest fight scene The Expendables has ever seen. Andy Garcia was also recently recruited to The Expendables' latest mission with the Academy Award nominated actor reportedly signing on to play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the team on whatever trouble it is their getting themselves into this time in the name of money and possibly justice.

Are you excited to see Sylvester Stallone and the gang return for The Expendables 4? Or do you think that some of them are perhaps getting a little too old for this sh...stuff? This comes to us courtesy of Sylvester Stallone.