Somehow, the cast of upcoming action sequel extravaganza The Expendables 4 is looking more stacked with action heroes than ever before, with martial arts superstar Tony Jaa having now shared a glimpse behind the scenes alongside Jason Statham and The Raid star Iko Uwais. Echoing the sentiments of many an action movie fan, Jaa writes "finally! we work together," alongside an image of himself standing with clenched fists besides The Stath.

Statham, who has been flying the flag for no-nonsense action flicks for years now, is due to take over The Expendables franchise from Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone, with Stallone saying in a recent set video; "Well, they just finished a very successful stunt, and it's time to be moving on. This will be my last day, so, I'm enjoying it, but it's always bittersweet. It's something you've been so attached to. I guess, since it's been about 12 years, and ready to pass the baton on to Jason, in his capable hands."

The next image has Tony Jaa demonstrating some classic fighting stance posing alongside fellow martial artists Iko Uwais and Danny Chu. "Long time no see but finally we're all here in Expendable 4 with my brother @dannychu_99 @iko.uwais," Jaa wrote in a caption alongside the image, which is likely to have many martial arts movie fans very excited. Frankly, the sight of Jaa and Uwais together could be so sublime that it might not be worth making any more action movies afterwards.

Iko Uwais, who wonderfully demonstrated his penchant for punching and kicking people to death in the brutally visual poetry that is The Raid, as well as its sequel The Raid 2, will play the villain opposite The Expendables. Uwais will star as a former military officer with his own army and a side-line in arms dealing, something which the titular team will no doubt be hoping to put an end to.

It has been a few years now since our last action-packed adventure with The Expendables, with many believing that the fourth outing would never happen. Thankfully, the stars have finally aligned and it is happening, with director Scott Waugh working from a script co-written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly, from an original story by Cohen.

While plot details are largely unknown, the movie will reunite the intrepid team of mercenaries firs introduced in 2010's The Expendables. The likes of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture are all set to return and reprise their roles from previous installments, with the team being joined by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and Iko Uwais. Andy Garcia was also recently recruited to The Expendables' latest mission, with the Academy Award nominated actor reportedly signing on to play a CIA agent assigned to accompany the team on whatever trouble it is their getting themselves into this time in the name of money and possibly justice.

The Expendables 4 is scheduled to be released in 2022 by Lionsgate. These images come to us courtesy of Tony Jaa's official Instagram account.