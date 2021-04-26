After an emotional, action-filled six episodes,The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has come to a close. The second new live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series for Disney+ has reached its narrative conclusion. Whether or not another season happens remains up in the air but, if it does, the season finale had major implications for the show. As well as the future of the MCU overall, as we now have a brand new Captain America. For those waiting to experience all six episodes in their entirety, the complete first season is now streaming on Disney+ for subscribers.

Warning: spoilers ahead for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season finale. Proceed with caution. Episode 5 Truth left off with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) truly confronting his future after he and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) had their big epic brawl with John Walker (Wyatt Russell). After Walker murdered one of the Flag Smashers in broad daylight, his days as our new Captain America were numbered. Sam had previously given up the shield but now, he had a choice to make. Was he going to take up the mantle? Was he going to use the shield that Steve Rogers gave him at the end of Avengers: Endgame?

Truth concluded with Sam training, seemingly for that purpose. Bucky, with the help of the Wakandans, also left him a little gift in a mysterious briefcase. The finale, titled One World, One People, wasted no time in showing us what was in the box. It was Sam's new Captain America outfit. It took the functionality of his Falcon suit and blended in the aesthetic we came to know from Captain America in the past. Sam put the suit to good use in order to try and stop the Flag Smashers from executing their dangerous and deadly plan.

The eyes of the world were upon the new Captain America as this all unfolded. Once the dust settled, Sam was able to give an impassioned speech to the United States senators, with TV cameras catching the whole thing. This made it definitive; Sam Wilson is our new Captain America. Plus,when the credits rolled, a titled card came up that reads Captain America and the Winter Soldier. This seems to imply that, if we do indeed get a second season, this will be the title. It will follow Sam and Bucky on another series of adventures, this time as Captain America and his super-soldier pal. After the finale aired, it was announced that Captain America 4 is officially happening.

The events that unfold in the completed first season were ripped directly from the pages of Marvel Comics. While Bucky has also held the mantle of Captain America in the past, Sam Wilson became the hero several years back, eventually getting his own series, Captain America: Sam Wilson. While Steve Rogers will always be Cap in the eyes of many fans, as well as in the eyes of those in the MCU, the world clearly needs someone to fill those shoes. And Steve thought Sam best suited the role. It took some time to get there, but the MCU has finally fulfilled what was set up at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available now on the Disney+ streaming app.