In the absence of any big-screen projects, MCU fans are thankful for the Disney+ shows that the franchise has expanded into. One of the most highly-anticipated shows from the pack is the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Malcolm Spellman, who will be acting as showrunner on the series, recently revealed during an interview that the intention is to build upon the work done by the Black Panther film in promoting racial diversity among superheroes.

"When you start to see the direct impact that a Black superhero had on my nephew, that's branded on my brain. I believe that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a nice progression with the mantle that [Black Panther director Ryan] Coogler and Chadwick [Boseman] left us. I really do believe that these giant Black icons are necessary, not only for Black kids, but for white kids to start to absorb - our people as being big and heroic."

Unlike Black Panther, which takes place in the afro-futuristic nation of Wakanda, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place in a much more grounded reality, albeit one that features wings that allow you to fly, and a vibranium-encased artificial arm.

The story takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has retired from his role as Captain America and passed on his shield to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. When a new plot is uncovered to rid the world of superheroes, orchestrated by Baron Zemo, it is up to Falcon to team up with perennial frenemy Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, to foil Zemo's plan.

For many fans, the main draw of the new series is the promise of our first look at the new Captain America. Many assume that since Steve gave his shield to Sam, it is he who will become the new Captain America. But in a previous interview, Mackie had insisted that was not necessarily the case, and the question of who will be the new Captain America is still up in the air.

"See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn't accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], 'It doesn't feel right because the shield is yours.' So, the show is a long way of figuring around who's gonna be Captain America. Where's the shield gonna end up. And who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?"

Based on Spellman's remarks, it seems Sam's journey to becoming Steve Rogers' heir apparent in the superhero business is going to be a complicated one. Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. After a year's worth of delays, the series is now set to premiere on March 19 on Disney+. This news was first reported at TVLine.