It's that time again. With a new popular movie or show comes the honor of getting roasted by Screen Junkies with an Honest Trailer. This time around they set their sights on the newest MCU outing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And it all culminates in an epic staring contest.

The show is the second of Marvel's television series being released exclusively on Disney+. WandaVision became a smash hit for the streaming giant exploring a genre that had never been seen before while also giving audiences a much needed dose of character development for the titular heroes. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier released shortly after and was a return to form of the classic MCU action fans have become accustomed to.

The last time we saw Sam in Avengers: Endgame he was apprehensive about taking the mantle of Captain America from Steve. The show picks up shortly after, with Sam ultimately deciding to give the shield to the government to be displayed in a museum. To his dismay they ended up creating their own Captain America in John Walker giving the iconic shield to him. Throughout the series we seem Sam dealing with his decision. It becomes clear that while John Walker has all the accolades to take over the mantle, he clearly doesn't have the spirit of what made Steve a great Captain America.

After taking a modified version of the super soldier serum and witnessing the death of his best friend, John shows a side of himself that a true Captain America would never by publicly executing who he believes to be his friend's killer. As the series closes we see Sam understanding why Steve decided to give him the mantle. With a stylish and comic accurate costume update, Sam takes down the flag smashers and becomes the true successor to Steve Rogers setting up future MCU storylines in the process.

The Honest Trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Solider is available to watch now. The spoof points out everything from how Sam and Bucky have forced bickering to how the MCU is giving some of the least favorite heroes their own headlining series. Hopefully we don't get one for Hawkeye...oh wait.

It is worth pointing out that with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' cameo in the show and dozens of projects on the horizon, it would seem almost every Hollywood actor will have made an MCU appearance at some point. Overall, The Falcon and the Winter Solider gave fans a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It had the trademark action fans have grown to love.

New characters were successfully introduced in John Walker, Contessa Fontaine, and Sam's potential Falcon successor Joaquin Torres. Sam and Bucky's relationship was expanded upon giving them plenty of time to work through their issues. While the show had its ups and downs, it was able to set up future storylines and become a worthy entry in Marvel's pantheon. We will see where they take Sam's story in future projects including a potential Captain America sequel.