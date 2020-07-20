The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will reportedly have a pretty interesting connection to Avengers: Endgame, according to a new leak. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes are going out on their own for the upcoming Disney+ series, which was supposed to premiere in August, but has unfortunately just been delayed. However, it looks like it won't be too much longer with a fall release date expected. Now, a new leak provides a big connection to Hawkeye and his Avengers: Endgame storyline.

Plot specifics regarding The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have largely been under wraps just like every Marvel Studios production, but a new set of castings may point to an important piece of the puzzle. It is believed that Anthony Mackie will take on the Captain America mantle with many opposing it, which will be complicated with the introduction of U.S. Agent, aka Wyatt Russell. Now, it looks like the Yakuzas will be a part of the storyline in some way too, though it's unclear how they will fit in.

According to the official IMDb for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kawui Joa and Leon Ngo have been cast as a "yakuza gang" member and "yakuza bike rider," respectively. Both of these actors were in Avengers: Endgame when Natasha Romanoff tracked down Clint Barton in Japan. As of this writing, the actors only appear in one episode, though known of this information has been officially confirmed by anyone at Marvel Studios. Their inclusion has led many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to speculate about why the Yakuza would be involved in the upcoming series.

The Hawkeye Disney+ series is also on the way and it would not be surprising to see Jeremy Renner appear for a cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This could be directly linked to the Yakuza, or it might not. The series could be just using the gang for a callback to Avengers: Endgame, which even by itself, is something that a lot of MCU fans will more than likely appreciate. It's entirely possible that the gang is looking for retribution after Clint Barton, as Ronin, went on a killing spree and took a lot of them out.

This clue may even indicate that the Hawkeye series might go back to tell more of the Ronin tale that was not covered on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame, though that has also not been confirmed and is only speculation at this point in time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Feige and crew have up their sleeves for the new Disney+ shows, which are all shrouded in mystery. It looks like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will need some additional production before the show is ready for its debut this fall. Reddit was the first to discover the latest leak from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.