Anthony Mackie says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to feel like a six-to-eight hour movie. Mackie will be reprising his role as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which is being produced for Disney+. While the actor says it will feel like a movie, there are some differences, mostly in the money department.

The subject came up during a recent interview Anthony Mackie did with actor Daveed Diggs. As Mackie tells it, they are shooting the series in the same way they would shoot any MCU movie. That means, as far as fans are concerned, it will just be a longer version of what we've come to expect. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We're shooting it exactly like a movie. Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

Work on the Disney+ series was nearly finished when the production shutdown kicked in earlier in the year. Anthony Mackie previously revealed that they only have a little bit to finish once they are allowed to get started once again. Speaking further, the actor discussed how the budgetary constraints made things different on set, while the same people being involved helped to keep the "summer camp" vibe intact.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first. So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun. Those movies are like summer camp. And this show, it was no different. It was the same group of people, coming together to make it work. And so the stunt stuff, everything is just on another level. Every show, every movie, they just push it, they push the envelope so much. So hopefully, knock on wood, we'll be going back soon."

Anthony Mackie seems quite positive about the experience but, in the same interview, he called out Marvel Studios for a lack of diversity behind the scenes. Despite being a TV show, Marvel and Disney aren't doing it on the cheap. The series is said to carry a $150 million budget. While that is less than an Avengers movie, it is still a heck of a lot for a miniseries. But the appeal of a show that is on par with an MCU movie will likely be huge.

When last we saw Falcon, he was gifted Captain America's shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame. That thread will be picked up in The Falcon and the Winter soldier, which is currently set to debut in August on Disney+. No specific release date has been set just yet. This news comes to us via Variety.