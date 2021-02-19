We are officially one month away from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After going a full year without any new movies in the MCU, the new series WandaVision launched Phase Four when it premiered on Disney+ in January. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the series was an instant hit with fans and has since become the world's most in-demand TV show.

Now seven episodes in, there are just two episodes left of WandaVision. This is certainly a bummer for many fans who've grown accustomed to getting new content from Marvel Studios every week. As sad as it might be that WandaVision is nearing its finale, the good news is that fans won't have to wait for long to see the MCU continue to move forward. The final episode of the series will drop on March 5 and Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut just two weeks later on March 19.

Friday, March 12, will also be giving Marvel fans something new to watch that night as sort of an "intermission" between the two series. The new behind-the-scenes documentary series Assembled will kick off with the making of WandaVision on that day, pulling back the curtain to let fans see how the hit series was brought to life by its cast and crew. On the following week, we'll be right back in the MCU for the next part of Phase Four with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is developed by Malcolm Spellman and stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes from the MCU. The series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zero, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker. Georges St-Pierre also reprises his role as Georges Batroc and Don Cheadle also appears as War Machine. Spellman serves as head writer and Kari Skogland directs with Marvel Studios producing.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Sam Wilson has handed the mantle of Captain America, the new series sees Sam teaming up with Bucky in a worldwide adventure that puts the abilities to the test as they fight the anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers. The series will consist of six episodes, culminating on April 23. Marvel Studios has also released a one-month teaser hyping the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which you can check out below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios' Original Series, kicks off on @DisneyPlus in one month. #FalconAndWinterSoldierpic.twitter.com/3ivI9s4phc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 19, 2021

When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends in April, Marvel fans can then look forward to Loki hitting Disney+ in May. We'll also soon see the MCU expand on the big screen with Phase Four's movies first arriving this spring. Black Widow is set to be released on May 7 with Scarlett Johansson back as Natasha Romanoff. This will be followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, Eternals on Nov. 5, and Spider-Man 3 on Dec. 17.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Friday, March 19 on Disney+, and The one-month teaser video comes to us from Marvel Studios on Twitter.