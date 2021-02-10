The MCU has always managed to tell its stories without injecting too much blood or gore into the proceedings. Now, all that looks set to change. The upcoming DInsey+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features the most mature rating out of any MCU project so far. An announcement by Kijkwijzer, which is the Dutch film and television rating board, has listed the series as a "16+" property due to "violence" and "coarse language."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers has passed on the shield of Captain America to his ally Sam Wilson and gone off to enjoy a life of retirement in the past. But trouble doesn't stop in the present. And Steve's old allies Sam and Bucky Barnes are tasked with a new mission to stop the machinations of Baron Zemo, who is still working towards creating a world where no superheroes exist. In a previous interview, Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam aka The Falcon, had revealed that he had been initially skeptical about doing an MCU streaming show.

"Basically, I thought this show was gonna be like the old school Batman. Like with the "pow," I thought it was gonna be like some shitty or, you know, some of the other shows where it's like soap operas and stuff. [But] the quality of our show with the acting, with the scripts, with the development of the characters, everything is so high level so high brow, I didn't think there was any way Marvel would be able to carry that on to television."

The trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that the series is cutting no corners, but keeps to the same cinematic quality as the MCU films. Even more exciting is the confirmation that the show is leaning for inspiration more towards the early days of the MCU, specifically the Captain America: The Winter Soldier era. In an interview, Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky aka the Winter Soldier, had shared his excitement over telling an MCU story with grounded, real-world action.

"In a lot of ways, [the show] felt like a movie... What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it's also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this. We're getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it's recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It's always a discovery."

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Daniel Brühl. The series premieres on March 19 on Disney+. This news originated at kijkwijzer.nl.